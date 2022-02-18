MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck is backing local farmers concerned about further water-take from the Ruataniwha Basin. Photo / Supplied

MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck is backing local farmers concerned about further water-take from the Ruataniwha Basin. Photo / Supplied

When members of the Central Hawke's Bay community, including farmers, contacted me as their local Member of Parliament to help them protect the Ruataniwha Basin I immediately picked up the phone.

Together we met around the kitchen table and I listened to their concerns over eight farms applying for the Hawke's Bay Regional Council Tranche 2 resource consent to take 15 million cubic metres of water out of the deep aquifer for extra irrigation – a 53 per cent increase.

We talked about the community's serious concerns that if the Tranche 2 consent was to go ahead it would increase unnecessary competition for water consumption, where if water is not equally shared among the rural community, no farmer or farm will thrive.

And how it would put further pressure on the mental health on an already fragile rural community along with the wellbeing of their livestock, but most importantly, how it would put the Ruataniwha aquifer at serious risk.

They, along with everyone else who has contacted me, has spoken passionately about protecting their valuable water resources and I am backing them on this local issue as their local MP, which I have done through the submission process and by speaking out publicly and being interviewed by national media.

I agree with the wide-held community view that not one more drop should be allocated from this already over-allocated water resource.

I also believe serious questions need to be asked on whether the consenting allocation aligns to the goals of the National Fresh Water Management Policy and Te Mana o te Wai.

There has been a decade-long trend of groundwater levels dropping in the Ruataniwha basin - on average by 1.5m over 10 years across the area.

Climate change also makes the applicants' model of future water regeneration potentially unreliable where augmentation would not be enough to offset the environmental impact of taking more groundwater.

Having grown up and lived in Central Hawke's Bay for 30 years, I retain a very strong connection to the district and understand the significant water insecurity challenges.

Contrary to the misinformation published in a letter to the editor from Kadin Good in the Hawke's Bay Today this week, I am firmly on public record supporting water security for Central Hawke's Bay and my position is longstanding and continues.

I was a supporter of the Ruataniwha Water Storage Scheme when it first started, including attending a public rally of support in my home town of Waipukurau in 2014.

Mr Good also criticised me for getting out across the electorate meeting with growers and processors, which I may add was done on invitation.

For those who know me, I have worked for and represented the horticultural and primary sector industry throughout my career. I have built long-standing working relationships in Hawke's Bay which are now invaluable in government, enabling me to work closely with ministers, especially in advocating on the region's behalf for more RSEs and the successful one-way travel Pacific bubble.

I will never shy away from the job I have been elected to do, as a local MP where working for town and country will remain my focus. I welcome Mr Good to contact my office, just as the local CHB farmers did, I will certainly give him the courtesy of calling him back.

Anna Lorck is MP for Tukituki