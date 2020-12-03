Talking Point: No one listening to Indian farmers

Indian farmers have set up camp at the Delhi-Haryana state border highway, India.

The Indian government have announced unfair legislation that will loosen the rules around sale, pricing and storage of farm produce, rules that have protected the Indian farmers (kissans) from the free market for decades.

The farming industry is one of the main sources of income and survival for a large proportion of the Indian population.

Farmers are still peacefully protesting, however the Indian government is making it difficult for the farmers to do so.

Since the legislation has come out, the farmers have attempted to negotiate peacefully with the Prime Minister of India, however the Government is neither co-operating nor listening to the concerns of the protesters. In addition to this the Indian media is also not allowing the rest of the world to have accurate access to what is occurring and the media is being dictated by the Indian government.

The farmers started their peaceful protests three months ago and in the past week they have started a protest walking from their provinces to the capital city of the India.

The community is not asking for anything other than peaceful negotiations and still they are being ignored. In 1984, the same situation occurred, where the rights of Sikhs were being taken away by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Narendra Modi and his government are also doing the same. I am grateful that I was born in a country such as New Zealand, as our government listens to our decisions and also takes steps that will benefit New Zealand and New Zealanders as opposed to tearing them apart.

I believe that the right to peaceful protest is fundamental in any democracy. However, the so-called democratic government of India are blatantly abusing the Indian community to silence their voices for what they believe in.

Many children, women and men are being exposed to the Indian government's methods to stop the protests such as road blockages, tear gas shells as well as water cannons.

The conditions are worsening and I feel that when the Indian community do reach their destination of Delhi, they will be subjected to more violence.

We have always been taught as part of the Guru Granth Sahib Ji to be humble, serve and share, whatever we may have, it is our duty to protect and that is what the protesters are currently doing.

Our values say that we should selflessly serve and we continue to do so. However at this time, no one in India is listening to anything that the Indian community have to say. There continue to be differences between India and Pakistan and still civilians are standing in unison to fight for their rights.

As a proud New Zealand citizen, I want other New Zealanders to be aware of what is going on India, and be able to see what unfair and unjust treatment the Indian farmers are being exposed to and what impact this is having on the millions of Indians that are protesting in India, from children aged 5 and under to elderly aged 90 and above.

The farmers have reached their destination of New Delhi, however the Indian authorities have sealed the Delhi borders.

The farmers are currently sitting on the outskirts of Delhi, such as the highways and have set up massive camps at several locations on the city's border and say they will stay as long as it takes for the authorities to agree to repeal the "black law".

The farmers have also come prepared as they are aware that the Indian authorities will do everything in their will to divide and not listen to the concerns that are being put forward.

Negotiations with the Agriculture Minister have commenced, however this is just a formality that the authorities are putting into place to make it look as though they are listening to the farmers' concerns.

Farmers though social media have confirmed that despite negotiations behind in place, the farmers' concerns are not being heard.

In addition to this, protests in countries such as America and England have also started to emerge, as well as the emergence of protest marches in New Zealand. There are scheduled marches taking place this week in Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington.



A protest March in Hastings has also been organised on Sunday, December 6 at 3pm (starting opposite Carl's Junior Hastings).

Simran Singh is a NZ born Punjabi that supports Indian Farmers