A vocal opponent of water storage in Central Hawke's Bay has questioned Centralines' involvement in the Tukituki Water Security Project, and targeted individuals including current members of the Centralines Board of Directors.

Centralines is owned by the Central Hawke's Bay Consumers Power Trust, made up of seven trustees who are elected every three years by the power consumers of Central Hawke's Bay.

Water storage and renewable generation are strategic areas of focus agreed by the trust and Centralines and reflected in the company vision 'To enable long-term prosperity for Central Hawke's Bay through dynamic energy and infrastructure solutions'.

In pursuit of this vision, last year alone Centralines invested more than $10 million in maintaining and improving Central Hawke's Bay's electricity network, distributed more than $2m in rebates to consumers and issued $150,000 for community grants.

Water security and local renewable energy are not new issues for Central Hawke's Bay or Centralines. Water storage with hydro-electric generation is a potential opportunity that could address these issues.

Centralines, and its predecessor the Central Hawke's Bay Electric Power Board, has had an interest in understanding the merits of this initiative at each stage of investigation, as one would expect of any local electricity utility.

Centralines' involvement in the Tukituki Water Security Project shows support for regional sustainability, wellbeing and growth, and allows us to positively influence and anticipate opportunities for renewable sources of electricity generation, and future new demand.

The Central Hawke's Bay Consumers Power Trust, through its Letter of Expectation, encourages Centralines to maintain an active interest in water security and renewable energy.

Each year the trust and company agree on strategic areas of focus for Centralines which are published in its Statement of Corporate Intent. These include water security and renewable generation – Centralines' decision to contribute funding to the project is in line with this.

Centralines is just one of a number of businesses who have supported this initiative, in the hopes that it will result in a secure and clean water source for the benefit of our district. While our $200,000 contribution may be large, we believe that the potential long term benefits to Central Hawke's Bay justify this investment.

To oversee the effective use of this contribution to the study, Centralines appointed two directors to participate as members of the Tukituki Water Security Project Steering Committee.

Their role is to keep Centralines abreast of the requirements for further network development or renewable generation associated with the project.

Centralines directors' interests are registered and disclosed as required by law and no directors have any vested interest in the project or associated entities. The Central Hawke's Bay Consumers Power Trust is fully supportive of Centralines' involvement with the Tukituki Water Security Project.

Our vision is to enable long-term prosperity for Central Hawke's Bay through dynamic energy and infrastructure solutions.

Our district desperately needs a fresh, clean and secure source of water for our communities and future generations.

If this project can provide that security and a renewable electricity supply to our region in an environmentally friendly way, the impact for all of us would be life changing. We owe it to our communities to support and investigate this opportunity further before closing the door.

Ian Walker is chairman of Centralines