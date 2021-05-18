Talented duo Delaney Davidson and Barry Saunders coming to a hall near you

Delaney Davidson and Barry Saunders are the inaugural artists for the newly launched Small Hall Sessions

Delaney Davidson and Barry Saunders are the inaugural artists for the newly launched Small Hall Sessions

Delaney Davidson and Barry Saunders reignite the runaway success of their firecracker collaborative album to tour Hawke's Bay this month.

Smashing the songs that took out the Country Music Artists of 2020 Award with their infectious combination of rockin' country and swaggering stomping shanty they bring their duo show to a hall or church near you. They deliver upbeat and familiar music as well as a special showcase look at the more contemplative folk songs they have recorded for their awaited second album.

Davidson and Saunders met in a church. They were sound checking for the Churches Tour with Marlon Williams and Tami Neilson, Saunders playing old gospel songs and Davidson chugging out his signature blues trance thump. The connection was immediate.

Saunders, who is best known as lead singer of The Waratahs, joked about the pair being fused together by lightning in a deal made in blood forever. Davidson's ears pricked up.

"It felt like something that just needed to happen. It felt right," Saunders said.

Since then they have toured NZ several times, won the Country Music Artist of the year award 2020 and produced a new album of songs.

Both artists have won many awards for their music across the years, with Davidson being most recently announced as a finalist in the 2021 Aotearoa Music awards Country music song category for his song Sleep recorded by Tami Neilson.

They tour Hawke's Bay from May 26 as the inaugural artists for the newly launched Small Hall Sessions, with each show limited to 100 tickets.

On May 26 they will perform in the beautiful Christ's Church in Pukehou, one of the oldest wooden churches in New Zealand, having been built in 1859. From there the pair will perform on May 27 at the King George Hall in Bay View, followed by the Haumoana Hall on May 28. On May 29 they visit the Maraekakaho Hall, and end the tour at the Omakere Hall on May 30.

For further information and tickets please visit www.smallhallsessions.co.nz.