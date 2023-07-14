Tom and Esther Seymour have won the 2023 Rising Star Bed & Breakfast of the Year award. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke’s Bay couple who took a punt and bought a run-down, dilapidated building are thrilled their hard work and determination have paid off.

Tom and Esther Seymour’s gorgeous B&B, 415 Marine Parade, Napier, won the 2023 Rising Star Bed & Breakfast of the Year – open to operators who have been running their business for less than two years — at the Bed & Breakfast Association New Zealand awards.

“The award has really vindicated our willingness to take a punt,” Esther said.

“When this property came on to the market, it was great timing for us. We had been in the corporate motel business for 25 years, but we could feel things changing and decided it was time to move in a new direction.

“It’s the best decision we have made. We have absolutely no regrets and are loving it.”

Esther says the very best thing about running a B&B is the people.

“We have met some amazing people from all over New Zealand, and this summer, international guests have returned. It’s so nice sitting down for a chat. We hear some incredible stories.

“Guests often become our friends, and then I have to say, ‘Sorry, but I have to charge you money’,” Esther laughs.

The lights in the entranceway give off a copper glow which is warming and eye-catching. Photo / Warren Buckland

She says it had been a lot of hard work to get the former Mon Logis B&B ready to open.

“We pretty much gutted it, re-piled it, put in a lift and refurbished it. It took about 18 months, and then we opened in the middle of Covid.”

As soon as I walked in the door, I knew I was going to like the place. The colours are soft; the lighting is stunning. The lights in the entranceway are amazing, with a copper glow which is warming, inviting and eye-catching.

The bedrooms have access to a balcony and sea views. They are spacious with a relaxed vibe, decorated in a similar theme with sightly different toning and have underfloor heating. Nice!

Esther says she and Nolleen Cheethan worked together to create a restful coastal feel.

They certainly hit the brief.

The bedrooms are beautifully decorated and have a relaxed vibe. Photo / Warren Buckland

“Our B&B is much more than accommodation,” Esther said.

“It’s so different to corporate motels. There, [guests] pick up the key from the office, and most of the time you don’t see them again. This is much more personal. We welcome our guests in, sometimes joining them for morning or afternoon tea. I cook for them; we recommend local restaurants and places to visit.

“We get to know many of our guests really well.”

The judges said Tom and Esther Seymour, who own the bed and breakfast establishment at 415 Marine Parade, demonstrated an exceptional level of expertise and professionalism in their refurbishment of the property. Photo / Warren Buckland

It’s easy to see why this couple gels with their guests so well. They are friendly, welcoming and so easy to talk to.

Esther says they were supported well by Kiwis when they first opened, but this summer it has just “gone crazy” with international visitors returning.

They were “tapped on the shoulder” about the awards and asked if they would consider entering.

“We ummed and aahed about it. Then I started working on it and Gabrielle hit. It was a while before I went back to it. There was a lot involved, but I’m glad we did it.”

The judging panel said:

Tom and Esther at 415 Marine Parade have demonstrated an exceptional level of expertise and professionalism in their refurbishment of the property. The standard of their work is truly excellent, reflecting their experience and skills as operators in the hospitality industry. The attention to detail and quality evident throughout the property is commendable.

From the moment guests step into the B&B, it is clear that Tom and Esther have a strong system in place. The layout, design and furnishings of the property are carefully chosen and well-co-ordinated, creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for guests. The refurbishment has clearly been executed with great care and consideration, resulting in a visually appealing and functional space.

What sets Tom and Esther apart is their professional approach to the B&B experience. They have a keen understanding of their guests’ needs and have implemented systems and processes that cater to them effectively. From the smooth check-in process to the well-appointed rooms and amenities, every aspect of the guest experience has been carefully thought out and executed to a high standard.

Furthermore, Tom and Esther’s dedication to maintaining a high level of service is evident in their interactions with guests. They are attentive, friendly and knowledgeable, providing valuable information and recommendations to enhance their guests’ stay. Their professionalism extends to the cleanliness and upkeep of the property, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Overall, Tom and Esther at 415 Marine Parade have created an exceptional B&B that exceeds expectations. Their refurbishment of the property is of an excellent standard, reflecting their experience and skill. Their strong systems and professional approach to the B&B experience set them apart as operators in the hospitality industry. I have no hesitation in recommending their establishment to guests seeking a top-notch accommodation experience.

For more information, go to: www.415marineparade.co.nz.

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.