Check out these beauties at the Takapau car and bike show on October 7.

Check out these beauties at the Takapau car and bike show on October 7.

Takapau is getting a new, purpose-built wellness centre and community hub.

The new build will replace the current Takapau Community Health Centre, which was established in the old Takapau Post Office more than 30 years ago and has now outgrown the capacity of the old structure, which is a heritage building and can’t be altered or extended.

The project is being driven by the Takapau Community Health Centre Charitable Trust, which has a building plan and a site plan ready to roll... now it just has to fundraise for the build.

The fundraising kicks off on Saturday, October 7 with a double-banger event: a car and bike show at the Takapau Rugby Grounds, followed by a dance party at the Takapau Town Hall.

One of the organisers, Ross Oliver, says: “We just thought we’d kick off the fundraising. We’ve got cars ourselves, and friends with classic cars, so we decided to put on a car show, and people can stay on afterwards for the dance party. ”

The current Takapau Community Health Centre is no longer large enough or fit for purpose.

Calling it a car and bike show might be underselling the event, however.

Owners of cars and bikes are invited to go along and show them off, for a fee of just $5 at the gate.

They will be lining up with the likes of the HB and CHB Vintage Car Club, Holdens R Us Palmerston North as well as Holden owners from Manawatū and Hawke’s Bay, and representatives of the Triumph Owners Club.

Classic cars will be out in force, and joined by the vintage Humber ambulance from the Central Hawke’s Bay Museum and a local four-wheel-drive competition buggy that has been among New Zealand’s top competitive machines.

The North Island Remote Control Truckers will also be on-site demonstrating their big rigs, as well as remote-control stunt cars.

Other entertainment will include a Volunteer Fire Brigade display and Young Farmers games.

So far, more than 40 stalls have taken up the opportunity to show their wares and there will be plenty of food and drink on-site, as well as games, music and even a chance to have a go at line dancing.

Raffles will be sold throughout the day, with Takapau Community Health Centre founder member Lyla Koppen on-hand to draw some of the winners.

Ross says the response for donations for the raffles has been outstanding, from a 90-second grocery grab donated by New World Waipukurau to a korowai from Korowai Kakahu Designs, firewood from Dave and Nicole Ellison, gift vouchers from Henry’s Family Pies and Stella Cafe, a Takapau Yurt experience and much more.

Just one of the many fundraising raffles - this was one donated by River Range Eggs, and a dozen of their fresh eggs will be included. Tickets will be available on the day at the car and bike show.

The more than 40 stalls booked for the day include Kates Coffee Kart, Mr Whippy, 3 Finches Design, Moki Jewellery, Patzys Pots, Creative Bikkies, Sativa Botanicals and a great many more. Cash is advised as not all stalls will have Eftpos.

Entry to the event, which runs from 10.30am - 3pm, is just a gold coin donation at the gate.

The organisers hope people will stay on or return to Takapau for the evening’s dance party, which kicks off at 6pm and is an all-ages, family-friendly event.

Food and drink will be available, there will be a cash bar and all genres of music will be pumping. The DJ - Aaron Snee - is happy to take song requests.

Entry to the dance party is $10 at the door, cash only, and the event finishes at 10pm.