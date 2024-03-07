Just a small taste of what’s on offer at the annual Takapau Lions CHB Bookarama next month.

In just over a month, the CHB Municipal Theatre will be wall-to-wall with books and puzzles for the Takapau Lions annual CHB Bookarama.

Organising for the event is ramping up, with Lions Club members sorting and packing books and collecting donations for the Bookarama, their biggest fundraising event of the year.

Organisers say the donations were looking a bit slow until the Bookarama signs went up, after which books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs began to roll in.

Donations of good, secondhand books, jigsaws, CDs and DVDs are still more than welcomed. Drop-off points are at 100% Winloves, Waipukurau or Tim Chote Appliances, Waipawa.

It’s a chance to clear your bookshelves, and then go along to the Bookarama and fill them up again.

The fundraiser attracts buyers from all over Hawke’s Bay and Tararua, and last year the event raised $23,000 for the CHB community.

Donations from the Bookarama funds have gone to Ruahine Cadets, The HB Rescue Helicopter, CHB District Libraries, CHB College 1st XV, an ongoing college scholarship ($500), the Ashley Clinton community hall, Waipukurau Scouts and Camp Quality.

The donations also supported three youths in sport, Spirit of Adventure, and supported the Caring for Families Day Out (for brain-injured children and their families).

This year’s Takapau Lions CHB Bookarama is April 19- April 21 at the CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth St, Waipawa.