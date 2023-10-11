A car and bike show followed by a dance party in the town hall has brought in a whopping $13,000 for a proposed new community health centre and hub for Takapau.
“Well, $13005.34 to be precise,” says Ross Oliver, one of the organisers of last weekend’s event.
The funds include proceeds from multiple donated raffles as well as stallholder fees, entries and gate takings.
“We’re absolutely stoked about it,” Ross says.
“There has been loads of good feedback including from stallholders, and there were about 120 people at the evening’s dance party enjoying some good music. There was a lot of laughing and dancing, heaps of fun. People want us to do it again next year so it looks like we might have to do something.
“We’re hugely grateful to all our sponsors.”
Fellow organiser Catherine Buckley says not only was the amount fundraised a great result, “but it was so good to get the whole community together and enjoying themselves”.
“We did get a lot of requests for a repeat of the event so I think we’re going to have to.”