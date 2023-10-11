There was music, dancing and a lot of laughter at the dance party in the Takapau Town Hall.

A car and bike show followed by a dance party in the town hall has brought in a whopping $13,000 for a proposed new community health centre and hub for Takapau.

“Well, $13005.34 to be precise,” says Ross Oliver, one of the organisers of last weekend’s event.

Bruce Poole won a trophy designed by Two Wolds Craft, for Car of the Show, for his 1930 Chrysler 77.

Bruce Poole has owned his winning 1930 Chrysler 77 since 1965.

The funds include proceeds from multiple donated raffles as well as stallholder fees, entries and gate takings.

“We’re absolutely stoked about it,” Ross says.

Tuki Taylor-edwards was the winner of the Bike of the Show.

“There has been loads of good feedback including from stallholders, and there were about 120 people at the evening’s dance party enjoying some good music. There was a lot of laughing and dancing, heaps of fun. People want us to do it again next year so it looks like we might have to do something.

“We’re hugely grateful to all our sponsors.”

The fundraiser was the first of many that will get this new facility built for the Takapau community.

Fellow organiser Catherine Buckley says not only was the amount fundraised a great result, “but it was so good to get the whole community together and enjoying themselves”.

“We did get a lot of requests for a repeat of the event so I think we’re going to have to.”



