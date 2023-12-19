They’re back! Brenda and John Blackett are lighting up Takapau again - this time in the Takapau Town Hall. Photo / Warren Buckland

There were a lot of sad faces last year when the plug was pulled on Central Hawke’s Bay’s iconic Takapau Christmas Lights House.

John and Brenda Blackett had been lighting up not just their house but their entire property, every Christmas, for more than 10 years.

But last year was to be the last, as Brenda’s health was a concern, they had lost her Dad, known to Christmas Lights House fans as “the man who ran the trains”, and it was time to call it a day.

The lights went out and they and the teddybear collection went up for sale and that was the end of it.

But guess what?

They’re back!

Brenda admits she just couldn’t help herself.

“I have had a hip replacement so I’m no longer in agony, in fact it feels so great that I have to remind myself it’s a prosthetic.

“So I thought - Takapau Health Centre is fundraising to build a new community health centre and hub so why not put up some lights as a fundraiser?”

John said “Okay then” so the couple booked the Takapau Town Hall, set up Christmas trees, hundreds of lights and filled the hall with everything Christmas - including Santa and Mrs Claus - and they’re open for business.

While they started the project in August, the hall was booked until mid-December so they had just a week to create their Blackett brand of Christmas magic.

“We did 12-hour days. I really gave my new hip a trial run,” says Brenda. “I was worn out - but it was such a good worn out. Ironically I think our house is the only house in Takapau with no Christmas lights...as we’ve been too busy to put any up.”

The couple had to start again from scratch, as they had sold their entire Christmas lights set-up.

“It went to Dannevirke, where I’m told it looks fantastic, although I haven’t been to see it yet,” says Brenda.

“So we started op-shopping, and I was making Christmas props while I was recovering from my hip replacement surgery. We have borrowed a lot of Christmas decorations and lights from family, and others have chipped in. We even had to make a new Grinch.

“People are saying it all looks fabulous. They’re also saying ‘you just couldn’t help yourself, could you Brenda?’

“No I couldn’t. It’s for the community. You need to do what you can to help out. You never know when it might be your turn to need a hand.”

Brenda’s sister Julie has stepped in to create a smaller version of the much-loved train setup, in memory of their dad.

“With Julie on board we’re back up to our team of three, which is really nice,” Brenda says.

She’s delighted with the new indoor venue at the town hall, with wheelchair ramps and ample parking.

“We’ve blacked out the windows so the lights really show up. There’s no threat of bad weather or wind and weather damage to the decorations, we can have inflatable decorations, and tinsel, and our baubles don’t fill up with water when it rains.

“The weather used to be a huge hindrance. This venue is great, John’s already planning next year’s displays and I am about to book the hall for next December - well in advance so we have weeks and weeks to set up.”

The Takapau Christmas House Lights in the Town Hall - Charlotte St Takapau - is open every night from 7.45pm until 10pm, up to and including Christmas Eve.

Cost is a gold coin donation, all proceeds towards a new Takapau Health Centre and Community Hub.



