A 1941 Stearman PT17 flying at the 2025 Hawke’s Bay and East Coast Aeroclub Tail Dragger Fly-in.

If you saw an interesting and unique aircraft fly over your head in Hawke’s Bay last weekend, you weren’t hallucinating.

An array of distinctive airplanes gathered from around the country at Hawke’s Bay and East Coast Aeroclub in Bridge Pa for the club’s 18th annual Tail Dragger Fly-in.

A 1930's Waco UOC flying at the 2025 Hawke’s Bay and East Coast Aeroclub Tail Dragger Fly-in.

Although a lot of the planes participating looked slightly different, they had one thing in common – a tail-wheel configuration.

That’s where an aircraft is set up with two main wheels located forward of the centre of gravity and a small wheel skid at the tail.