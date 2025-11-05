This design was common in early aircraft and is still used today for its ability to handle rough terrain.
Participating aircraft included antique biplanes and planes from the 1930s, 40s and 50s, aircraft modified for off-aerodrome landing, home-built aircraft and new design kitset planes.
Now in its 18th year, the two-day event is a high point of the aviation year in Hawke’s Bay, organiser Steph Elliers said.
“It’s great to see it going from strength to strength, with increasing numbers of aeroplanes arriving from all over the country,” she said.
“This year was our largest and most successful event so far. Watch this space for 2026.”
The aeroclub’s next event is its open day on January 18.