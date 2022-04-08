Diana Neemia, 9, the youngest member of the Hawke's Bay Taekwon-Do team off to the world championships in Argentina. Photo / Paul Taylor

While Covid has been a major blow for many of us, a group of 16 taekwon-do competitors will be striking plenty more blows at the Taekwon-do ITF World Cup in Santiago, Argentina, this October.

Special Needs Taekwon-Do Federation of NZ, a registered charity, has kicked off its campaign to fundraise for the week-long trip, with a raffle boasting first prize of a 2011 Holden Barina Spark.

Coach and Taekwon-do ITF Hawke's Bay president Ben Evans says he was shocked when Regan Munro from Cars4UHB donated the manual petrol-driven car.

"This will help our team immensely. I am so thankful of his donation and so are the kids, the parents and everyone. I am raffling off 200 tickets at $100 each."

Ben says other fundraising will include a kick off campaign night on Friday, April 29, when they are hoping to run a quiz, a demonstration and a car wash.

"We need to help the kids understand they must work and earn the money, we want them to learn good work ethics for life. We're also hoping to run a New Zealand ITF Has Got Talent which will be funny. We'll select the kids as judges, along with a prize for the best parent performance going.

"We have lots more which we will be pushing out and asking the community to help us and get behind."

The team of 9 to 18-year-olds, some of them having been involved in taekwon-do for up to seven years, attend Tamatea Primary, Tamatea Intermediate, Irongate School, Karamu High School and Heretaunga Intermediate.

"It will be a very young and motivated team. I see a strong team bond and we all support each other."

Students making the grade for the mainstream taekwondo world champs had to qualify at previous events held in New Zealand, including a string of inter-school competitions and continual tests within an NZ ITF league.

Ben held an official selection in late March, with those considered for the team completing a three-hour-long fitness test, patterns and recap of events they will be competing in on the world stage — sparring, patterns, power breaking, special technique and team events.

He says being selected put a smile on the faces of some very tired children, many who had been training four days a week.

"They were informed after the selection training and were even more motivated since knowing.

"We have a full schedule for the students, all geared to helping them succeed to the best of their ability. These kids are very dedicated and as their instructor, this makes me feel very proud. I will do anything for these kids and make it happen for them."

He says due to Covid restrictions, training has been "very up and down" over the past two years.

"Covid has been tricky, but I have continued to work my hardest for our organisation across the region. If we could not train together, I organised Zoom training, which kept me and many of our members going."

Ben says parents often commented how they appreciated the attempts to maintain some kind of normality.

"I was always ready to help either personal training or group training, even if it was to keep the kids' spirits up during such a hard time of uncertainty."

He believes the world champs will be a great opportunity for upcoming talent to experience travel and also see the world's best, including DPR Korea, "going at it".

"You can't have ITF without the DPR Korea. It's like football without England at the World Cup."

He is also hoping the trip will inspire the kids when they see the world's best in action.

"Just like me when I went to my first one in Bulgaria in 2006, when I was 16. I hope more will follow in my footsteps and train with the DPR Korea team in Argentina."

The Special Needs Taekwon-Do Federation of NZ charity is hoping to send a team to the world championships for those with disabilities in the Netherlands in 2023. New Zealand hosted the previous world event in 2019.

Ben says their charity caters and supports not only those with disabilities, but also competitors within the low decile areas.

"Our charity supports kids who might have been at-risk youth and who need guidance in life. Our gym also provides free access for elderly, youth at-risk, and those living with mental health issues and disabilities."

Ben, who has been coaching children at their schools in Hawke's Bay since 2006, is not only the team coach but also a 5th dan competitor, taking home a silver medal at the 2018 world champs in Buenos Aires and will be competing against others in the same grade and age group.

"Who knows what will happen? I am committed to the kids, but realise I must work hard myself. It does make me anxious about the next world cup, knowing my previous results. I will do my best."

He says the team has excellent parental support, with around 14 already showing an interest in accompanying them on the trip, which will cost $64,000 to fund. Fundraising began a fortnight ago.

"We are not doing too badly, building strong momentum and motivation among our excellent parents. We are all like-minded and are working hard to make this happen for the kids."

He wants his team to be as strong as possible and is already seeing changes in their ability.

"I am quite impressed with their dedication. Having our amazing gym and big space training area helps immensely. I am proud I can give my members the best training possible and resources to help them succeed."

■ Check out www.facebook.com/NZITFTaekwondo for details about the raffle. For more information phone Ben on 0278573045.