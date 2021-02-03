Tackling everything to do with plumbing, gas fitting and drainlaying

Peach Plumbing of Woodville says it deals with roofing, gutters, wood and gas fires and water leaks too.

By Steve Carle

Peach Plumbing Gas & Drainage, based in Woodville, is your one stop for everything to do with plumbing, gas fitting or drainlaying.

Coming up, they have the Woodsman Woodfire Agency. Watch out for their new shop in Woodville on Vogel St.

See them for anything to do with roofing, gutters, wood fires, gas fires, water leaks, maintenance or anything to do with water and gas.

Blocked drains can be cleared and inspected by camera using CCTV up to 120m and it can be used to locate pipes as well.

Peach Plumbing Gas & Drainage covers rural and domestic plumbing from the ranges to the coast from Norsewood to Eketahuna - the entire Tararua District.

They are certified plumbers, gasfitters, drainlayers - licensed, authorised tradesmen to do the job lawfully and properly.

They service wood fires and gas fires, sweep chimneys and check gutters and roofing for leaks.

Before people get plumbing, gas fitting or drainlaying, they should ask the tradie for an authorisation card so that they can see the tradie is authorised to undertake the job for insurance purposes.

"They then have something to come back on if something goes wrong," says Isaac Peach.

Servicing new houses from start to finish is not a problem for Peach Plumbing Gas & Drainage, with draining using their own diggers and tip trucks, plumbing, gas fitting, gas hot water, solar hot water (certified), kitchen and bathroom installation.

They have all the gear for boring holes.

"If you want it done, we do it," says Isaac Peach.

Pre-purchase house inspections for plumbing and drainage have kept the team busy at Peach Plumbing & Drainage.

"Before people buy houses they should get drains checked with cameras for stormwater and sewer to see if the drains are cracked, have roots in them or need upgrading or have slumped, before they buy the house. It can save you a lot of money in the future," says Isaac.

They can check plumbing, pipework and under the floor is secured, clipped and waste pipes aren't discharging on to the ground, causing a mess.

They can check shower valves, check taps and faucets.

"Getting your guttering and roofing checked is important so you know it's right and if anything needs replacing, we give an unbiased opinion on what needs doing. It saves people a lot of frustration after they buy a home," says Isaac.

■ Call on (06) 376-4363 or (06) 374-8815 or Isaac 0274 193 167 or John on 0274 353 988. Website www.peachplumbing.co.nz