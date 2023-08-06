Social table tennis doubles-style is getting very popular in Dannevirke every Thursday morning at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens' Club.

They come from the north (Norsewood) and they come from the south (Pahīatua and Woodville) to join locals in increasing numbers. Table tennis players they are - some just beginners, but others getting pretty good.

Back in November 2022, newcomer to Dannvirke Alan Debreceny decided he wanted to promote a sport he loved - table tennis - not as a serious competition, but as a fun event to get people out of their homes and into some exercise and fun.

A quick word with Peter Shaw at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club (DSCC), two tables, a promo in the paper and some new gear, and he was ready to go on a Thursday morning from 10am.

His thinking was right.

Knowing that most of us have had a go at ping pong, recognising we had mostly all given it away due to work and time commitments like family, and that we could be fitter both in mind and body, he gambled we would come.

Starting with a core of 10 mostly friends, the numbers grew and now they are double on any given Thursday.

He also knew some other things: that since lockdown, leisure activities and lifestyle choices are more popular, that the health benefits include greater mental alertness, improved reflexes, improved hand/eye co-ordination, longer concentration and added general fitness, and the social benefits almost match the health benefits as the opportunity to get out and meet people, have a laugh, have a chat and even a cuppa can do more for one’s outlook on life than almost anything.

And that when you travel, you can drop into any social establishment and table tennis is there, although not as much as pool and snooker.

His plan to focus on doubles is so people can mix more, even when skills are varied, and it’s easier on the body than singles.

At the DSCC it costs just $2 per day, morning tea is available and it is all over by lunchtime.

Leisure doubles table tennis: Thursdays at 10am at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club. Enquiries contact Alan on 027 670 7749 or email tabletennisdannevirke@yahoo.com.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.











