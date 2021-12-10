Swimmer dies after Marine Parade, Napier foreshore incident

A person has died after a Marine Parade, Napier incident. Video / Paul Taylor

One swimmer has died in a coastal tragedy off Napier's Marine Parade.

At this stage it's not known the number of those who were initially in the water.

Emergency services are attending a sea rescue on Marine Parade, Napier. Photo Paul Taylor

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to reports of people in difficulty in the sea, which was reported to police just after 3.30pm.

Coastguard duty officer Henry van Teul said the coastguard had been stood down

Ambulances, fire crews, police and a rescue chopper are all on scene, which is near the National Aquarium of New Zealand on the waterfront.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances responded to the scene. Paramedics treated one patient in a serious condition and transported them to Hawkes Bay Hospital.

In May this year van Tuel said he had personally been involved in two rescues along Marine Parade.

"One successful and one unsuccessful - I'm all too aware of the dangers of Marine Parade, especially when the surf is running."

In April this year a coroner's report found a 7-year-old who drowned off Te Awa in 2020 had been playing in crashing waves with his twin brother before he was washed away.

More to come.