Suzy Cato coming to Napier

Suzy Cato, children’s entertainer and author, visits Napier this month as part of Napier Libraries’ school holiday programme. Photo / Supplied

It’s time to say hello, g’day and kei te pēhea koe to beloved children’s entertainer and author Suzy Cato.

Suzy will be in Napier this month as part of Napier Libraries’ school holiday programme. She will present a free summer show full of singing, dancing, stories and family fun, as well as holding meet and greet sessions.

Librarian Kate Powis said after she spoke to Suzy about featuring her book Te Whānau Kauri – The Kauri Family for Matarki as part of an earlier Napier Libraries StoryWalk activity, Suzy decided to visit.

“We’re really excited to have such an advocate of reading and a Kiwi icon of children’s entertainment for over 30 years visit us. We know she’s really looking forward to meeting the tamariki of Napier, as she hasn’t had the opportunity to visit Hawke’s Bay for some time.”

Suzy’s latest book, Going on a Kiwi Holiday, is featured in the library’s StoryWalk activity held over the summer holidays.

She will hold meet and greet sessions at Napier Library (10am and 11am) and Taradale Library (1pm to 2pm) on Monday January 16. This is an opportunity for tamariki and their whānau to bring along a book for signing, and to have a chat.

The Suzy Cato show will be on Tuesday January 17, at 11am and 1pm at the Napier War Memorial Centre. Registrations are recommended for this free show, through the Napier Libraries website, www.napierlibrary.co.nz

StoryWalk is at Taradale Park until 27 February, and on Marine Parade between January 13 and February 10.