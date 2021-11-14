Suzie Kerr wins Dannevirke Ladies Golf Shootout

The ladies pose with their drivers before the shootout.

The ladies pose with their drivers before the shootout.

It was just 8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, November 3 when 17 lady golfers came together for their favourite tournament of the season, the Ladies Golf Shootout.

All players involved have to play qualifying rounds throughout the season, which culminates in "finals" day. This was held on November 3 after several postponements due to Covid.

The players dressed warmly on such a cold although fine day. The 17 golfers started on the second tee and after each hole played, one player with the worst score was excluded.

Winner Suzie Kerr celebrates claiming the trophy with Club Captain Glenys Nicol.

If there was more than one player in that situation a "shootout" determined the outcome of who is excluded, then on to the next hole.

By the 18th tee, two players were left to play surrounded by those already eliminated in an appropriate final.

Our winner this year was Suzie Kerr, a new member and promising golfer for our club, who was also a top qualifier for the tournament.

Hamish and Jess expressed their wish that our shootout competition this year be dedicated to Hamish's father Doug Pankhurst, who passed away recently.

Pam Prenter officiated the order of play and Helen Martin was our official scorer. We had help from some members not involved in the competition and those with early exclusions on the day helped out by marking balls on the greens, driving carts and proving a warm cuppa at lunchtime.

It was good to see all our new members involved with the day, which was chilly but enjoyable.