Re-New NZ Sustainable market organiser Julie Cronin restoring a desk in her workshop garage in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

After losing her job during the first nationwide lockdown, Julie Cronin founded Re-New NZ.

Cronin had decided she needed to do something to shape her own and her family's future, so she started the Havelock North business to take everyday goods that would usually end up in landfill and give them a new lease of life.

Now, the business owner wants others to join her in selling and buying repurposed items at the Re-New Sustainable Markets.

Cronin hopes her market will be a "new beginning for people, who may have lost their jobs, are retired, or have just struggled to find what they want to do with their lives and want to do something positive".

This sustainable market aims to give people a chance to do something better for themselves, their community, their environment, and the world.

"It's the beginning of what I hope will become something much more," Cronin said.

Sustainable markets will be held at the Hastings Showgrounds Exhibition Hall one Saturday in September, December, March and June.

Cronin already has stall holders booked through to June and has sold more than half of the stall spots for the Re-New Sustainable Markets on September 3.

The December Christmas market has also been popular, with stall holders booking their spots in advance.

"I'm open to anything positive, futureproof, creative or something sustainable," Cronin said.

Re-New NZ owner and Sustainable market organiser Julie Cronin and son Levi Smith showing off some of their repurposed handy work. Photo / Warren Buckland

"It doesn't have to be items made from recycled or reclaimed materials; it can be new items or things leading toward a sustainable model."

The seasonal Re-New Sustainable Markets will allow people to show their skills and sell their products or services. There will also be food stalls and entertainment.

Cronin has said, "We have various sizes of stalls available and would welcome your contribution to saving the environment."

People can share a stall and halve the costs if they don't need a large space.

​

"We are happy to provide stall space for everything from seedlings to large furniture," she said.

Cronin said the market could also be a chance to find someone to help save something you love, but don't know what to do with.

"Come and see what we have to offer."

For more about the Re-New Sustainable Markets, go to: https://www.re-new.nz/sustainable-market