'Suspicious' house fire in Mayfair, Hastings, under investigation

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of a "suspicious" house fire in Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the house fire on Jervois St, in the Hastings suburb of Mayfair, about 12.23am on Saturday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said fire crews arrived to find a "well involved" fire at the residential dwelling, which is believed to have begun on the front porch.

Three fire trucks from Hastings and Napier attended and were on the scene for two hours and two minutes.

The house is believed to have been empty, according to the spokesman.

Police said nobody was injured.

The FENZ spokesman said the fire is deemed to be suspicious and a fire investigator attended.

A police spokeswoman said the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.