Suspicious house fire damages home overnight in Hastings

Fire fighters received multiple calls to a house fire on the corner of Riverslea Rd and Dufferin Street about 9.10pm Thursday night. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fire and police investigators are treating a fire which damaged a house in Hastings as suspicious.

Shift Manager Carlos Dempsey said fire and police investigators are treating the fire as suspicious. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fire and emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said there were no reports of any injuries.

He said the fire was being treated as suspicious.

"Police and specialist fire investigators are investigating"

The extent of the damage is uncertain at this point but the fire was not well involved when fire fighters arrived and took 20 to 30 minutes to put out. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said three fire trucks attended the scene and took about 20 to 30 minutes to put out the fire.

He said the fire was not well involved when fire fighters arrived but the extent of the damage is unknown at this stage.