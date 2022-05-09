Loose forward Tupou Ma'afu Afungia, from MAC, one of the several Hawke's Bay players to impress against Hurricanes Under 20. Photo / Warren Buckand

A hit-out which gave as many as 40 young Hawke's Bay rugby hopefuls a chance to show their colours ahead of Ranfurly Shield and Bunnings NPC matches later in the season had provided a pleasant surprise for coach Josh Symes.

On Monday night at MacRae Field, a Hawke's Bay XV (which was actually a Hawke's Bay 33) beat the Hurricanes Under-20 side 38-14.

None have yet played a first-class match but several made the most of the opportunity, including loose forwards Xavier McCorkindale (two tries) and Iakopo Mapu (one try), already established Premier club players for Napier Tech OB and Taradale respectively.

There was also a big effort from Dylan Homan, the 17-year-old St John's College deputy head boy, who also scored a try.

The players had had three training runs before being named for the match on Sunday and were up against a young Hurricanes squad which had seven others from Hawke's Bay and which is preparing for the national Super Rugby franchises Under-20s tournament in Taupo later this month.

"They were physical and generally up for it," Syms said.

Syms, promoted to the top job with the departure of former coach Mark Ozich for Australia, spread the net to capture talent not involved in Super Rugby, Japanese, European and North American major league rugby, and other contracts abroad.

While the more experienced players are expected to dominate the squad later in the season, Syms and current assistants Jason Shoemark and Ellery Wilson are faced with getting a team together for a pre-season match against Manawatu in Pahiatua on Queen's Birthday (June 6).

With the arrival from overseas of new assistant Brock James (from Ospreys in the UK) and scrum coach Francisco Deformes (currently on a short-term contract in Canada), they will then look at the first Ranfurly Shield defence of the season against Heartland amateur rugby champions South Canterbury in Napier on June 29.

Later the Magpies will have hit-outs against Waikato in Tokoroa on July 15 and Auckland in Cambridge a week later, ahead of the scheduled second shield defence, against Poverty Bay in Napier on July 30.

Significant interest surrounds the position of halfback, in which Hawke's Bay currently has Brad Weber, Folau Fakatava and Ereatara Enari all involved in Super Rugby and who through injury or international commitments are unlikely to be available for the Magpies for much ahead of the NPC, which starts on August 5.

Three under consideration in the squad for the Monday-night game were John Ika (MAC), Isaac Bracewell (Havelock North) and Jayden Rihia (Hastings Rugby and Sports). Also in the picture are Tech OB No 9 Sheridan Rangihuna, who has more than 30 first-class matches behind him, and Zach Donaldson (Napier Old Boys Marist), graduating from Hawke's Bay Under-19 level over the last two years.

Prop is another position with depth, including Super Rugby players Pouri Rakete-Stones and Joe Apikotoa likely to have international commitments, and Namatahi Waa currently playing in the US.

Syms said given the number of top players not generally available to club rugby this season – more than 20 Magpies have appeared in Super Rugby – the club competition's four rounds to date had been also "pleasantly surprising" for the performances of players on the way up.

"Everyone wants to stay in the province and play for the Magpies," he said, revealing that 28 players had by the end of December signed up their further commitment to the Magpies.

At least 40 got game time in shield or NPC matches for the Magpies last year, and expectations are that a similar number will be needed this year.

The squad named for the Monday-night match was: Alex Philip (Havelock North), Aloese Aiolupotea (Taradale), Bryson Ioane (Hastings R&S), Damien Scott (Tech OB), Dylan Homan (Central), Frank Lochore (Central), Hame Lauaki (MAC), Hemaua Samasoni (Taradale, Hoera Stephenson (Aotea), Hugh Taylor (Pirate), Iakopo Mapu (Taradale), Isaac Bracewell (Havelock North), Jayden Rihia (Hastings R&S), Jayden Stock (Tech OB), Jessie Lesa-Sipaia (Hastings R&S), Jimi Harris (Tamatea), John Ika (MAC), Jonty Stewart (Napier OBM), Josh Combs (Taradale), Kere Penitito (Napier OBM), Lewis Bush (Tech OB), Maika Fehoko (MAC), Majella Tufuga (Taradale), Mefiposeti Tupou (MAC), Meni Manase (MAC), Nik Patumaka (Tech OB), Paoraian Manuel-Harman (Napier OBM), Sam Smith (Havelock North), Solomone Fono (MAC), Tipene Meihana (Pirate), Troy McIvor (Tech OB), Tupou Ma'afu Afungia (MAC), Xavier McCorkindale (Tech OB).