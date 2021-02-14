Surgery and outpatient appointments to go ahead at Hawke's Bay Hospital

High-risk areas at Hawke's Bay Hospital will be closed to visitors whilst the region is in level 2 Covid-19 restrictions.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board says that surgery and outpatient appointments will continue to go ahead under Covid-19 level 2 restrictions.

However, a no visitor policy has been introduced to high-risk areas.

Hawke's Bay DHB chief operating officer Chris Ash said those areas include the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and the Special Care Baby Unit - this due to the size of the waiting rooms.

He said people should only visit Hawke's Bay Hospital's wards if essential.

"Discretion will be applied by the clinical nurse manager or shift coordinator on duty for children and anyone who needs extra care who requires a support person with them," Ash said.

The chief operating officer urged anyone who has an appointment but is feeling sick to stay at home and call the number on the appointment letter to let staff know you won't be attending.

He added that if there are any changes to appointments, patients will be called directly.

"If you haven't heard from us your appointment will be going ahead," Ash said.

People who are visiting HBDHB facilities must wear a mask or fabric face covering into hospital, sign in using the QR code at the main entrance or sign in manually and must physically distance.

A HBDHB spokesman said everyone must stay at least two metres away from people you don't know.

"Wash and dry your hands frequently, or use hand gel when entering and exiting wards," he said.

Ash said if you are planning to visit an age-related residential care facility or rest home, please phone first to check visiting hours.

Anyone in Hawke's Bay who may have attended any of the locations of interest visited by the new confirmed community cases of COVID-19, are to follow the Ministry of Health instructions and call Healthline if they're unsure what to do 0800 358 5453.