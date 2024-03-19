Boards - and waves - ready for Central Hawke’s Bay’s Surfing for Farmers at Pourerere Beach. Photos / CHB Surfing for Farmers

This year’s Surfing for Farmers sessions in Central Hawke’s Bay have culminated in a prizegiving and a celebration of “a ripper season with ideal conditions” say organisers.

The season’s prizegiving was held earlier this month at Pourerere Beach, with the Hamish Hewitt - Hewitt Livestock Ltd memorial trophy to the most dedicated farmer going to Thomas Hill from Waipari Station, while Tom Humphries from Te Tui won the draw for the Rabobank surfboard.

Nationally, Surfing for Farmers had its biggest season yet, in six years, with numbers soaring around the country, and regions that had 20-30 surfers last season attracting up to 50 this season.

Reflecting on the growth in numbers Sarah Shanks, national co-ordinator for Surfing for Farmers, says “Our rural communities see and feel the benefits of getting off the farm and taking a break, while having something each week to look forward to, something that is just for them. That has been a big driver for many this season.”

Lesson in progress - an attentive bunch of Central Hawke’s Bay farmers getting schooled in the art of surfing.

Sarah says one of the biggest barriers is taking time out when the “to do” list seems so long, but the benefits are worth it. “Taking a break to clear the head and untangle can give you the focus and energy to tackle the rest of the day.

“It’s a low-key, no-pressure environment. We want our farmers and growers to feel comfortable from the moment they arrive. If they come down just for the BBQ, that’s great. If they go for a surf as well, that’s even better.”

Andrew Hardie, Fonterra Co-operative councillor for Hawke’s Bay, recently attended the Waimarama event in Northern Hawke’s Bay. A friend had mentioned it last summer, and after seeing the event shared on Fonterra’s social channels, he thought “why not?”

Surfers and mentors enjoy a debrief, a drink and a BBQ after each session.

“I’d never picked up a surfboard before, but the instructor was very easygoing and the atmosphere was friendly. I even managed to stand up on the board and ride for a couple of seconds.”

One of the best things about being in the surf? “You can’t think about any of your worries,” says Andrew.

“You’re fighting the waves and trying to balance, it’s a full-on mission and takes quite a bit of skill and energy to get it right.

“It feels good to get into the fresh air – I felt young (and tired!), completely de-stressed and supported.

“It’s a great way to let off some steam, release stress and share a few yarns. It’s a nice way to bring together people from across primary industries too. The comradery afterwards was great, and I met people I hadn’t met before.”

For farmers who are on the fence about attending an event, Andrew says ‘just give it a go!’

“It’s a good time and you’ll meet new people and potential friends, and there are free snags and beers!

“Everyone is included, young, old, women, men, and if you want to come along and just watch – that’s no problem – you can flip a couple of burgers and have a drink.”

Central Hawke’s Bay’s Surfing for Farmers thanks its sponsors: BM Accounting Limited, Vet Services Waipukurau, Wayne Kirk Motor Group, The Shearing company ltd, Central Fm, The Evergreen Foundation, Centralines, Hazlett Livestock, CM Engineering & Pirtek CHB, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Beef and Lamb New Zealand, Rural Support Trust Hawke’s Bay, Bayleys Real Estate, Rabobank, www.jarden.co.nz