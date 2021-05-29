Surf legends recognised at Hawke's Bay awards night

Surf Lifesaving NZ Hawke's Bay Awards of Excellence Sportsperson of the Year Bella Bassett Foss. Photo / Supplied

Senior Ocean Beach Kiwi lifesaver Helen Jackson has been named Hawke's Bay Region Lifeguard of the Year at an annual awards ceremony held on Saturday.

She was praised for her achievements including dealing with numerous preventative actions, first aid and communicating with the public in the water with a tube/fins, board or IRB, as well as punctuality, preparedness and happy demeanour.

It was one of 17 Surf Life Saving NZ awards for Hawke's Bay, of which Waimarama claimed 7, Westshore 6, and Ocean Beach 4, in a season in which lifeguards in the New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Association's Central Region completed 17 rescues, 42 assists, and 36 first aid incidents, and 28,950 people were involved in 4,912 preventative actions.

Among Waimarama's honours were Instructor of the Year, won by Biance Sanko, and Sportsperson of the Year, claimed by Bella Bassett-Foss, while Westshore's Liam Bowden was Coach of the Year. Jacob Crawley, of OBK, was named Volunteer of the Year.

Hawke's Bay club support officer Debbie Moodie said the awards recognise the members who have made major contributions to Surf Lifesaving in Hawke's Bay, but lamented:

"There are a number of people in each club that contribute to this success but we can only recognise a few. Many have put in long hours to achieve success."

Surf Life Saving NZ Awards of Excellence are held regionally through May-July each year, preceding the National Awards of Excellence later in the year.

Hawke's Bay Surf Lifesaving Hawke's Bay Awards of Excellence:

Lifeguard of the Year: Helen Jackson (Ocean Beach Kiwi).

Instructor of the Year: Biance Sanko (Waimarama)

Coach of the Year: Liam Bowden (Westshore)

Most Outstanding Beach Athlete: Male, Corban Watson (Ocean Beach Kiwi); Female, Charlotte Swayn (Westshore).

Sportsperson of the Year: Bella Bassett-Foss (Waimarama).

Sports Team of the Year: Waimarama U23 Male IRB Team

Masters Sportsperson of the Year: Alistair Hunter (Waimarama).

Masters Sports Team of the Year: Ocean Beach Kiwi Hombre Male Boat Crew.

Legend Ironman: Jonty Lever (Waimarama).

Legend Ironwoman: Bella Bassett-Foss (Waimarama).

Most Improved Athlete (Hume Cup): Harriet Lynch (Westshore).

Surf Official of the Year: Sarnia Brewer (Westshore).

Outstanding Contribution to Junior Surf: Neil Galland (Westshore).

Outstanding Sportsmanship Junior Surf: Lucy Angland (Waimarama).

Outstanding Contribution to Powercraft: Taylor Dick (Westshore).

Volunteer of the Year: Jacob Crawley (Ocean Beach Kiwi).