Support of farmers recognised in Property Brokers Excellence in Farming awards 2024

The Tararua Sheep & Beef Farm Business of the Year Award went to Mathew and Marilyn Prior of Aorangi Farm, in Makuri. They are pictured with children Taylor and Jed and Property Brokers representatives Jamie Smith (left) and Jared Brock (right).

The tireless work in support of wellbeing, particularly following Cyclone Gabrielle, has resulted in an award for East Coast Rural Support Trust’s Jane Tylee.

Tararua Rural Professional of the Year Jane Tylee, of the Tararua Rural Support Trust, with last year's winner, Simon Marshall.

The award, for Tararua Rural Professional of the Year, was the first of several categories at the Property Brokers Excellence in Farming Awards for 2024.

More than 100 attended the awards at Tui Brewery in Mangatainoka.

Organisation co-chair Sally Terry welcomes the crowd.

Sally Terry, co-chair of the organising committee, said such awards were needed as much in these difficult times as they were shortly after Cyclone Gabrielle hit in 2023.

Conrad Wilkshire, general manager rural of Property Brokers, spoke on the economic circumstances of 2024 compared with a decade ago.

A well-attended Property Brokers Tararua Excellence in Farming Awards evening at the Mangatainoka Tui Brewery.

Tararua Women in Agriculture: Robyn How, of Tararua Breeding Centre, and Toyah Harding, of Beale Trucking.

The second award for the evening, for Tararua Women in Agriculture, was won by Robyn How, of the Tararua Breeding Centre.

Robyn, originally from Australia, established the centre to pioneer cattle reproduction techniques and offer semen collection and export services.

Passionate about animal welfare, she expanded her business to include sheep reproduction, quarantine facilities and sheep genetics export, while also mentoring others in the industry and actively contributing to agricultural events and education initiatives. Judges were impressed by her innovation, passion and dedication to the rural sector.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis said it was important to help each other when times were tough, emphasising communication was vital and “the council is there for you”. “We are working for you and we have your back – please just reach out.”

Brian Hales, the Tararua Agricultural Industry Champion, with Sean Stafford of MCI & Associates.

The third award for the evening, the Tararua Agricultural Industry Champion, went to Brian Hales.

Tararua Shepherd of the Year went to Cam Mayo from Pohuetai Station.

Tararua Shepherd of the Year: Cam Mayo from Pohuetai Station with Sam Mann from Pukemiro Station.

Tararua Sheep & Beef Farm Business of the Year Award went to Mathew and Marilyn Prior of Aorangi Farm, Makuri.

The judges said the farm was 740 hectares, of which 640ha were effective. It ran breeding ewes, a mix of store and finishing systems with no replacements kept. Its cattle policy was based around trading weaners to 18-month-old cattle.

They said the key element of Aorangi was the driving success both Matt and Marilyn had implemented through shared hard work and intelligent development decisions.

They added farm business success was seen through clear goals and objectives that have been achieved and are connected to their wider family vision.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the last 10 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.