'Superstar' second artist to be announced for Mission Concert

A second - yet to be announced - headline act will grace the Mission Estate in 2023. Photo NZME

A second - yet to be announced - headline act will grace the Mission Estate in 2023. Photo NZME

Robbie Williams isn't the only show in town.

Just three weeks after the announcement of Williams' two shows at the Mission Estate in November next year, organisers have confirmed another headline act will grace the winery's famed paddock in 2023.

But just who remains a mystery.

Hawke's Bay Today has been told the headline act for the additional event in 2023 is a multi-Grammy award-winning "superstar", recognised as one of the "world's best-selling music artists of all time."

It's understood the artist announcement will be made later this week.

Williams will play at the vineyard venue on November 11 and 12, 2023.

Concert producer James Erskine, chairman of Australian promoter Sports and Entertainment Ltd, earlier told Hawke's Bay Today it was only the third time in three decades that a Mission Concert has gone to a second showing, following triumphant receptions for Sir Rod Stewart and Sir Elton John.

The enduring interest and demand doesn't surprise Erskine, who says the Mission Concert has become the "Wimbledon" of winery concerts, possibly the biggest winery concert in the world.

It was first held in 1993, starring internationally renowned New Zealand Operatic diva Dame Kiri Te Kanawa.

The Robbie Williams double-banger marks the concert's 30th anniversary, as well as being part of his own 25th-anniversary tour.