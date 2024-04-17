Police are telling Supercar racing fans if they want to go any faster, contact a motorsport club and do it on a track. Photo / NZME.

A senior Hawke’s Bay police officer is warning Supercar fans wanting to mimic their race-track heroes on the highway to and from Taupō this week to “leave it to the track” and contact a motorsport club.

The speed limit on more than 70km of State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō. Police are telling Supercar racing fans if they want to go any faster, contact a motorsport club and do it on a track. Photo / NZME.

The warning came from Senior Sergeant Craig Ellison, of Eastern District road policing, ahead of the sellout Super400 New Zealand leg of the Australia-based series at the International Motorsport Park in Taupō from Friday to Sunday.

About 25,000 spectators are expected each day.

Many are expected to cross the 125km of State Highway 5 between Eskdale to Taupō of which more than half has had a speed limit dropped from 100km/h to 80km/h since February 2022.

A change of Government in 2023 led to some suggestions of a return to to the higher speed limit, but it’s not happening any time soon, and Ellison said: “Our message to those wanting to replicate their favourite drivers is to leave it to the track.”

Ellison, whose district neighbours the Bay of Plenty Police District near highway midway point Tarawera advises speedsters: “Contact your local motorsport park and enquire about public track days.”

Police are stepping-up patrols on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō, as the action starts with practice day on Friday, and steps-up to the business-end in front of a sell-out crowd on Saturday and Sunday.

Ellison said police “will be visible across the roading network”, and that with increased traffic police encourage all road users were urged to “be patient, take your time when travelling and be courteous to one another”.

Anti-social and dangerous driving places everyone at risk,” he said. “Police will be taking action when this is observed.”

Earlier a statement from Bay of Plenty Police said a firm focus would be placed on the safety of fans and the general public, and dozens of extra officers from across Bay of Plenty will be in the area to support Taupō police at the racing, associated concerts, on the region’s roads and in the Taupō central business district.

“With the influx of people and traffic, we’re asking motorists to expect some delays and factor extra time into their journeys, and if you’re stopped, expect to be breathalysed,” the statement said.

Highways management agency New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says all non-essential road maintenance will be paused on SH1 and SH5 in the central North Island over the period the period of the motor racing.

Weather forecasts are for cloudy weather on Friday in the Taupo and Hawke’s Bay areas with rain developing late in the day but easing on Saturday south of Napier leaving some rain further north into Sunday.

Temperatures in Napier-Hastings were expected to be up to 24deg on Friday and dropping slightly to maximums of about 22deg over the weekend, when events apart from increasing winter sport include a Saturday evening national men’s basketball league match in Taradale on Saturday, and an appearance by rock music legend Joe Walsh at the nearby Otatara Pa site the next day.

