FIve things to do this weekend
Heavy Grooves Night Napier
Paisley Stage, 17 Carlyle St, Napier
Today 8pm – midnight
GOVERNMENT PEST will be performing at Paisley stage in Napier with locals REALTHENTIC and INVOKE THE FURY for another night of Heavy Grooves. Admission: $10. Door sales only.
The Hawke's Bay Art Trail 2021
Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier
Today and tomorrow 10am
Be your own art tour guide! Grab an Art Trail map and over Labour Weekend take an inspiring meander around Hawke's Bay artists' studios, galleries and pop-ups. Free admission.
Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market
Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings
Tomorrow 8.30am – 12.30pm
The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products.
COVID-19 UPDATE - LEVEL 2
The Napier Urban Farmers' Market and Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market will operate at Delta Level 2 in accordance with the MBIE rules for Farmers' Markets. (Please check Eventfinda for more details).
Flaxmere Parkrun
Flaxmere Park, Wilson Rd, Flaxmere, Hastings
Today 7.50am – 9am
We welcome all ages, people with dogs, children in prams or strollers, people in wheelchairs, visually handicapped, everyone who is capable of completing 5km. Free admission.
HBNC Open Day
Hawke's Bay Naturist Club, 1504 Glengarry Rd, Napier, Hawke's Bay / Gisborne
Tomorrow 11am – 4pm
Naturist clubs offer a safe, family-friendly environment for people of all ages to experience the joys of naturism.
The Hawkes Bay Naturist Club is holding an open day for anyone who is curious about the naturist lifestyle. Our members will be on hand to welcome you and answer any questions you may have. Afternoon tea is on us.