The Hawkes Bay Naturist Club is holding an open day for anyone who is curious about naturist lifestyle.

The Hawkes Bay Naturist Club is holding an open day for anyone who is curious about naturist lifestyle.

FIve things to do this weekend

Heavy Grooves Night Napier

Paisley Stage, 17 Carlyle St, Napier

Today 8pm – midnight

GOVERNMENT PEST will be performing at Paisley stage in Napier with locals REALTHENTIC and INVOKE THE FURY for another night of Heavy Grooves. Admission: $10. Door sales only.

The Hawke's Bay Art Trail 2021

Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, 16 Byron St, Napier

Today and tomorrow 10am

Be your own art tour guide! Grab an Art Trail map and over Labour Weekend take an inspiring meander around Hawke's Bay artists' studios, galleries and pop-ups. Free admission.

Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings

Tomorrow 8.30am – 12.30pm

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products.

COVID-19 UPDATE - LEVEL 2

The Napier Urban Farmers' Market and Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market will operate at Delta Level 2 in accordance with the MBIE rules for Farmers' Markets. (Please check Eventfinda for more details).

Flaxmere Parkrun

Flaxmere Park, Wilson Rd, Flaxmere, Hastings

Today 7.50am – 9am

We welcome all ages, people with dogs, children in prams or strollers, people in wheelchairs, visually handicapped, everyone who is capable of completing 5km. Free admission.

HBNC Open Day

Hawke's Bay Naturist Club, 1504 Glengarry Rd, Napier, Hawke's Bay / Gisborne

Tomorrow 11am – 4pm

Naturist clubs offer a safe, family-friendly environment for people of all ages to experience the joys of naturism.

The Hawkes Bay Naturist Club is holding an open day for anyone who is curious about the naturist lifestyle. Our members will be on hand to welcome you and answer any questions you may have. Afternoon tea is on us.