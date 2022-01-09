Summer photos: Hawke's Bay Today Canon Harvey Norman competition entries roll in

Charlie and Ella Hope digging around Kairakau Beach. Photo / Julia Hope

Scorchers are perfect for summer photos.

Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win some great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We're looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. We want to see a well-composed, interesting and memorable photograph with "wow" factor.

So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

• Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with "summer photo comp" in the subject line. Include a photo caption and your contact details too. We'll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper.

Kendall Maclennan took this photo of her niece Sienna Hapuku-TeNahu at a Central Hawke's Bay farm.

Tania Pyatt took this photo of Portia enjoying fun with sparklers at Waimarama Beach.

Leslie Riddell sent in this photo of 'summer's bounty'.

Jack Bryan took this photo watching on from Sugarloaf Hill as the sun set behind the ranges.