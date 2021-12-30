Summer photo competition: Entries for Hawke's Bay Today Canon Harvey Norman competition roll in

A stunning sunset while fishing, a thunderstorm mirrored in glass and some fun in the sun and the pool - entries for our summer photo competition are rolling in.
Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win some great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.
We're looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. We want to see a well composed, interesting and memorable photograph with "wow" factor.
So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
• Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with summer photo comp in the subject line and we'll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper.