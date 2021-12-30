Summer photo competition: Entries for Hawke's Bay Today Canon Harvey Norman competition roll in

Kane Wrigglesworth took this photo off Porangahau Beach on December 27 as he sat waiting for the next bite.

A stunning sunset while fishing, a thunderstorm mirrored in glass and some fun in the sun and the pool - entries for our summer photo competition are rolling in.

Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win some great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We're looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. We want to see a well composed, interesting and memorable photograph with "wow" factor.

So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

• Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with summer photo comp in the subject line and we'll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper.

Mavis Mullins took this shot of Elijah Willacy enjoying Porangahau Beach on Boxing Day.

Wairoa woman Michelle Lowe captured the wild skies of Mahia through the looking glass lens ball she was gifted for Christmas.

Mike Trass of Havelock North took this shot of his family walk to Bell Rock with wife Jenny and son Finn.

Raupunga's Jasmine Thornton took this photo of Kuki Green on the jetty of Lake Rotoroa, Putere, which Thornton says is a hidden Hawke's Bay gem northwest of Wairoa.