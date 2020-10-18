Successful Relay for Life Hawke's Bay expected to raise close to $100k

Cancer survivors see off the first Relay for Life teams. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Hawke's Bay Cancer Society's new Relay for Life event is expected to raise close to $100,000.

The event was held at the Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings on Saturday and with a new format due to Covid-19 and uncertainty around levels, went well.

"Our aim was to deliver Relay for Life no matter what the Covid alert was and we were delighted to welcome the community back to this important event," event organiser and manager David Trim said.

Jenny Wedd and Bryony Lovatt from Napier at the event. Photo / Ian Cooper

A paint ball gun was used in one of the Fight Back events which was "a big hit", David Trim said. Photo / Ian Cooper

"The new format went really well; everybody was really happy and we received really good feedback from the teams."

More than 50 teams registered to complete 11 activities across the 1km track at the park.

There was a steady flow of about 500 participants throughout the event.

The opening ceremony started with about 80 survivors who made a human corridor which saw the first teams start their relay.

Bay Batucada led the first teams out with a drumming match. A high tea followed for the survivors while the next teams lined up ready for their start time.

There are three main sections of the event: Celebrate, Remember and Fight Back.

Hera Sekyere, 8, at the event on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

During the event participants take time to consider what they can do to help reduce incidences of cancer and also take time to remember those who have been lost.

So far, $63,000 has been raised from the event with more to come in.

Event coordinator for the Cancer Society of Hawkes Bay Pip Taylor said they are expecting close to $100,000 when they do the final count next Friday.

Most of the money stays in Hawke's Bay and funds the support services the Cancer Society provides, she said.