Successful Flower Show and Bazaar at Woodville

Some of the daffodils on display.

A bazaar may seem a bit bizarre in this day and age but the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Woodville has been running its Flower Show and Bazaar for at least 120 years, almost every year, as a fundraiser for the church.

It was bigger in the past, running for three days and including entertainment like Punch and Judy shows. Over time it has dwindled to an afternoon event but nevertheless well attended.

Kaponga rhododendrons grown by Marilyn Blatchford.

This year there was a good response in terms of flowers, produce for the bazaar and people, with the afternoon wrapping up at about 3pm.

Nature came to the party by putting on a week of sunny warm weather just in time to produce some good blooms, particularly daffodils. Joan McIntyre won Champion Bloom with her unusual “modern style” daffodil.

The champion bloom, grown by Joan McIntyre.

There were lots of camellias, which are early bloomers, and the children had fun laying them out water-lily style. Margaret Blatchford had the only rhododendrons – kaponga - an early bloomer too.

Scented freesias reminded visitors flowers are not just about colour and shape, while tulips forecast the onset of Spring.

Marilyn Blatchford, winner of most points in show, with Rev Rosie McMillan.

Baking was part of the tradition for the children, who also entered flowers, some in recycled vases judged on their creativity.

Fruit and vegetables were all in great condition considering the winter, with white elephant items and crafts making up the bazaar element. The cookies were a bargain.

Colourful camellias submitted by the children.

Rev Rosie McMillan thanked everyone for coming along, explaining the slight drop in the number of flowers saying, “Plants are all God’s creations good and bad but sometimes they act like humans and are reluctant to get up and bloom in the morning when you are out looking to pick them.”