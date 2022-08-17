Brodie Bennett won the under 19 boys championship and Elizabeth Laws won the girls' under 19 championship. Photo / Supplied

Brodie Bennett won the under 19 boys championship and Elizabeth Laws won the girls' under 19 championship. Photo / Supplied

Pic: BTG150822SQUASH1 Caption: Brodie Bennett won the under 19 boys championship and Elizabeth Laws won the girls' under 19 championship. Photo / Supplied

Pic: BTG150822SQUASH2 Caption: Cade Eriksen with his new Prince bag and Central Squash junior convener Melville Holmes. Photo / Supplied

Several junior squash players from Dannevirke and Tararua squash clubs recently played in the Central Squash Junior Age Group Championships in Hawera, with two Tararua District teens taking the top honours.

Brodie Bennett from the Tararua Squash Club played in the under 19 boys class, two age groups higher than his age. He secured the win in a fast-paced, high energy four-game match against the defending under 19 champion.

Cade Eriksen with his new Prince bag and Central Squash junior convener Melville Holmes. Photo / Supplied

Owing to no one playing for the under 19 girls category, the under 17 girls division was bumped up to contest the under 19 championship. Elizabeth Laws from the Dannevirke Squash Club won, also in a highly competitive four-game match.

Jake Laws, also from the Dannevirke club, beat the top seed in the under 13 boys division final to claim the title for his age group.

Other Tararua District players also gained places: Alexia Laws (Dannevirke), was runner-up in the under 11 girls, Cade Eriksen (Dannevirke) was runner-up in the under 17 boys, and Piper Bennett (Tararua) was runner-up in the under 13 girls.

Brodie, Elizabeth and Jake all attended last month's North Island Age Championships in Hawke's Bay, with Brodie securing runner-up for the under 15 boys. Jake won the plate for the under 13 boys and Elizabeth maintained her 12th place seeding.

Both Brodie and Elizabeth have entered B grade this year, a great accomplishment for their age and testament to their dedication. Both Dannevirke and Tararua clubs are very proud of their junior players.

The Prince Junior Series was run alongside the Central Squash Age Championships this year. The Prince Junior Series travels around the Central Region with one-day tournaments specifically for junior squash players.

It is a valuable tool for young upcoming squash players to gain regular matchplay and improve their squash. Players receive points for both attending and winning matches at the events. The top eight boys and girls receive new squash gear from the series sponsor, Prince. Both Elizabeth and Brodie attended the Prince Junior Series several years ago before moving into the adult grading system.

Cade and Treye Eriksen of Dannevirke Squash Club attended nearly all of the tournaments and have reaped the rewards as a result of their commitment. They have both flown through the junior grades and are now well into the men's E grade.

Cade was the boys' overall winner, securing himself a new squash bag. He was also fourth overall, winning a coaching scholarship. Treye Eriksen was the fifth-placed boy overall and also won a new squash bag from Prince.