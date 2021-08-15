Student products on offer at Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market have organisers saying YES!

Around 60 teams of secondary school students like Jade Bosher of Napier Girls' High School are taking part in the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES). Photo / Paul Taylor

From handmade jewellery and beauty products to pet products and fire starters, students taking part in the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) add to a diverse line-up at the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market on Sunday.

Around 60 teams of senior secondary students from 11 schools across the region are taking part in the programme, designed to inspire the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Each team sets up and runs their own small enterprise, supported by teachers, schools, and a regional coordinator from Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Their stalls were dotted throughout regulars at the weekly market at the Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana in Hastings.

Hastings Girls' High School student Ahnaliyah Maas with her wooden treasure on offer at the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A wide range of products were on offer, including pet products, handmade jewellery, milkshakes, beauty products, fire starters and handmade candles.

Services were also a popular choice for many teams wanting to support local artists, student drivers, connect horticulture employers with staff and educate students on the importance of understanding the political system.

Market manager Emma Glover said she was pleased with the event and a fantastic turnout, adding there were "more community members than usual".

She said the YES teams had been spread throughout the market, allowing customers to traverse the entirety of the market, exploring all the usual stalls as well as the students'.

"The YES teams looked really great."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst posted her praise of the students' products on Facebook, saying she was "so impressed to enjoy the innovative and stunning products and business ideas from this year's Young Enterprise Scheme".

"There where so many gorgeous products made from plastic, paper and even coffee granules," she wrote.

"We can be very proud of our young people and their commitment to innovative ideas and protecting our environment.

"The student army leadership by Napier Girls High to connect young people with jobs in the horticultural sector was an example of connecting young people to employment."