Napier MP Stuart Nash. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I have to spend a lot of time in Wellington due to this job, but whenever I can, I try to get out to the regions.

Anyone who has heard me speak knows that I'm fond of saying, when our regions are doing well, New Zealand is doing well. I love to visit innovative and ambitious businesses that are driving regional growth, as well as seeing all the different ways the regions are levelling up in terms of infrastructure and tourism.

It was fantastic to see recent figures from economic consulting agency Infometrics that show the regions are leading overall economic growth as we emerge from the pandemic. I was particularly proud to see that Hawke's Bay had the highest level of growth from pre-pandemic levels at 8.7 per cent, followed closely by Gisborne on 8.5 per cent. Big things are happening in the Bay!

Just last month I joined the Prime Minister to open the brand-new Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre. This centre is a huge asset to the region and I'm incredibly proud the Government invested $32 million into this project.

The project is a great example of good-quality infrastructure creating jobs and economic growth for our regions. The project created 88 jobs during construction, and will employ people long term, now that it's open.

This centre is a world-class facility – able to host national and international events including the World Aquatics Championships – with a 10-lane Olympic pool, training pool, hydrotherapy centre and seating capacity of up to 1662 people. This is a facility that residents and visitors to Hawke's Bay will greatly enjoy.

Last week I spoke at the Hawke's Bay Export Awards, recognising the success of the best-performing exporters in the region. I spoke about the importance of exports for the Hawke's Bay region and New Zealand as a whole. At our roots, we're a trading nation. It's a key strength of our economy – and Kiwis are very good at it!

As the Minister for Economic and Regional Development, I know how strong the exports community is in Hawke's Bay. Our exporters develop great products, think outside the box to find solutions to a wide range of problems, and build global relationships for the long term.

NZTE has scaled up over the past year to support more exporters, and I know a lot of businesses in Hawke's Bay are working with NZTE to increase their export capability.

A successful future for New Zealand depends on its benefits reaching all New Zealanders, not just large companies. Our government's Trade for All strategy, which we have been delivering over the past five years, is a key component to making sure we have an economy that is growing and working for all Kiwis.

Trade for All contributes to an economy that produces and exports higher-value goods and services, protects the environment, supports our regions to grow, underpins productive, high-quality investment, and helps ensure all New Zealanders can share in the rewards of economic growth generated by trade.

It includes a focus on finding export opportunities for Māori, women, and our micro, small, and medium-size enterprises.

We know that exporting firms are more productive than those that don't export. On average, they have an 89 per cent higher output per worker than non-exporting firms, three times higher sales and four times higher levels of business capital.

It was fantastic to be able to recognise and celebrate our great local businesses that are innovating and exporting all over the world. I'll continue working with them to make sure their products that are already famous locally find a global audience.

Stuart Nash is MP for Napier