Strong wind watch for Hawke's Bay following Levin tornado

MetService has put out a strong wind watch for Hawke's Bay and Tararua until 2pm on Friday. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay could see winds gusting up to 100 km/h on Friday as MetService put out a strong wind watch.

The watch is for Hawke's Bay and Tararua from 6am to 2pm.

MetService's warning said west and northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places at times.

Some late morning showers are expected to develop and accompany the wind north of Hastings.

Hawke's Bay weather is expected to settle as in the afternoon .

The warning follows a tornado which tore through Levin about 6.30am Friday.

Property was left damaged, trees and powerlines were downed and roads closed after the major weather event.

MetService put thunderstorm watches in place for the western North Island regions as an active line of thunderstorms moves northeastwards up the country.