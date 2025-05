High winds are expected in Hawke's Bay on Friday and Saturday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

High winds are expected in Hawke's Bay on Friday and Saturday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A strong wind warning is in place for Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua district, from Napier southwards.

The MetService warning is in place from noon on Friday through until 10pm on Saturday.

A strong wind watch was initially in place but has been upgraded to an orange strong wind warning.

The highest warning is red, but there is “minimal chance” of it reaching that level.

Severe westerly winds could reach 130km/h in exposed places.