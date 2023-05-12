The Yoga Travel Co’s founder Bridget Schaeffers.

The incredible community spirit following Cyclone Gabrielle planted a seed in The Yoga Travel Co’s founder Bridget Schaeffers’ mind.

“I asked myself as a business how can we help the incredible Hawke’s Bay community,” Bridget said.

“So we came up with a Unite & Unwind Fundraiser Retreat. There are two layers to it really. The first is offering people a place to go and unwind with a collective of local yoga and wellness teachers along with Hawke’s Bay business and nourishing food.

“Secondly it will help those impacted by the cyclone with all profits going to the HB Foundation Cyclone Relief Fund. Our goal is to raise $10,000 and because of the generosity of our local businesses we are well on target to get there,” Bridget said.

“All of us in Hawke’s Bay have been impacted in some way by the cyclone. It might not be directly but the stress of hearing how much other people have suffered, including our friends and family, does have an impact on us.

Black Barn has donated the use of its beautiful River Room for the Unite & Unwind Fundraiser Retreat.

“Particularly because it comes on the back of Covid. The flow-on effect of this cyclone will be with us for many years.”

Bridget, who lives in Havelock North, says she has been blown away by the support from local businesses for the event.

“Everyone we have approached has come on board. We are so grateful, particularly to our key sponsor Black Barn who have donated the use of their beautiful River Room, a breathtakingly beautiful venue on the Tukituki River.”

The two-day yoga and wellness retreat is being held on May 20-21. You can choose to do both days or one.

Bridget first discovered yoga in 2013 when her inner guide led her on a solo adventure to India. Under the guidance of skilful teachers and the lens of her own devoted curiosity, Bridget’s practice has deepened and evolved.

She has studied in both India and New Zealand and is currently completing her advanced 300-hour teacher training with The New Zealand Yoga Collective.

She started her online business The Yoga Travel Co in 2018 with a vision of sharing the power of yoga with others.

The company creates a range of bespoke retreats that “bring together the very best of New Zealand” and has recently completed its first international event in Bali.

For more information on the fundraising retreat go to heyogatravelco.com/unite-unwind/

Retreat Times

Day starts at 9am

Day ends at 5pm

Venue

The River Room, Black Barn, Hawke’s Bay

Each day includes a nourishing blend of:

Morning flow yoga

Afternoon yoga

Delicious vegan food

Inspiring workshops and talks

Guided meditation

A holistic skin experience

Cacao ceremony

Gift bag valued at over $100

Uniting for a worthy cause