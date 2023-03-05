The Napier Tech Band, in tune for their first performance of the year.

The Napier Tech Band, in tune for their first performance of the year.

The Napier Tech Band will be entertaining Napier shoppers when they set up on the main drag on Saturday, March 18 between 11am and 12pm. They will be easy to spot in their red jackets on the corner of Emerson St and Market St, says conductor Teresa Cuthbert.

“Sing along to Surfin’ USA, Daydream Believer and Mamma Mia and tap your toes to the energetic beat of Lord of the Dance and Zoot Suit Riot. Under the Boardwalk features a brass solo, and Moon River showcases the alto saxophone.”

Teresa says the band has been rehearsing hard for this, their first performance for 2023, which will be followed by their annual Mother’s Day Concert on Sunday, May 14 at the Salvation Army Citadel at 2pm. This concert will be a joint concert with the Junior Tech Band.

The Napier Tech Band and the Junior Tech Band have both recently welcomed new players. If you play a brass, woodwind or percussion instrument and are interested in joining either band, email Teresa at: tcuthbert@napiercentral.school.nz.

For more information about future concerts by the Napier Tech Band and Junior Tech Band, visit: https://www.napiertechband.org/.