Street party to take over CBD for F.A.W.C! Taste Hastings event

The east block of Heretaunga St will be transformed into a street party on Friday evening for the F.A.W.C! Taste Hastings event. Photo / Supplied

The east block of Heretaunga St will be transformed into a street party on Friday evening for the F.A.W.C! Taste Hastings event. Photo / Supplied

A block of Hastings CBD will transform into a street party on Friday with a large selection of wine, food and music on offer.

Hastings District Council and Hawke's Bay Winegrowers have partnered together to bring the F.A.W.C! Taste Hastings eventing to the East Block, Heretaunga Street, on November 4, from 5pm-8pm.

The event will host 25 pop-up wineries showcasing a wide array of delicious Hawke's Bay wines, food trucks in Albert Square, live music from Tropical Downbeat Orchestra,

music from DJ Pang in Landmarks Square and the Flock Events Street Lounge to relax and digest the atmosphere and victuals.

Heretaunga St from Warren St to Karamu Rd and Warren St from Queen St to Eastbourne St will be closed between 2pm and 10pm for the event.

Hawke's Bay Winegrowers general manager Brent Linn said Taste Hastings is a great opportunity for people to meet Hawke's Bay wineries and taste their wines in one location.

"We are really delighted to partner with Hastings District Council for this event - we are all set for a great night showcasing an extensive range of Hawke's Bay wines," Linn said.

Wineries on show include Amoise Wines, Ash Ridge Wines, Askerne Estate Winery, Crab Farm, Craggy Range, Decibel Wines, Esk Valley, Halcyon Wines, Helio Wine, Hopes Grove,

Kokako Farms, Lime Rock, Mission Estate, Monowai, Oak Estate Wines, Paritua, Petane Wines, Red Metal, Sileni Estate, Smith & Sheth, Squawking Magpie, Swift Wines, Tony Bish Wines, Trinity Hill and Unison Vineyard.

Two food trucks, Shani's and Gina's, will be set up in Landmarks Square while the iconic Rush Munro's will be open for business from its new location in Albert Square.

Hastings District Council city centre activation officer Andrea Taaffe said event attendees could expect a super fun night out.

"In addition to the great wine and live music performances, event-goers can also enjoy tastings from Pig & Salt, St Andrews Limes and Nieuwenhius Farmstead Cheese, plus great dining options from all the surrounding eateries and bars."

Entry to Taste Hastings is free with wine sales available by the taste or glass.

Wine lovers can enjoy four wine tastings for $10 and receive a free glass to take home.