Speed bump installation on State Highway 2 through Waipawa last year. Plans are in place for further steps to make the street healthier and safer. Photo / NZME

Three Hawke's Bay council street-change programmes are among 13 given the green light nationwide with new Government funding to accelerate healthier street environments.

According to a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency media release, the $30 million "Streets For People programme aims to make it easier and faster to create streets that are safer, healthier and more people-friendly.

It says it will help New Zealand to achieve its emissions reduction goals faster while creating "vibrant people-friendly places for thriving communities."

Included are the Napier City Council and Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay District councils.

In Napier, work will focus on Carlyle St, in particular the western end to recognise its significance, once the site of Pukemokimoki, an island removed in the process of reclamation which started in the 1870s and was completed following the 1931 Hawke's Bay Earthquake.

In Hastings the programme will support the Heretaunga Journeys to Schools, aiming to make the journeys safer for children, and in Central Hawke's Bay work will focus on Waipawa, involving slower speeds and other safety aspects relating to State Highway 2 through the town.

Streets for People is based on evidence and experiences from "Innovating Streets for People," a 2020-2021 programme which allowed community groups across New Zealand to trial varying changes on 89km of streets in 32 towns and cities.