Water was brought in for residents via Fonterra tanker. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke will likely be on a mandatory boil water notice until at least Thursday.

Tararua District Council group manager infrastructure Chris Chapman said based on the flows into the Tamaki River, there had been a huge amount of rain in the hills last week.

He said that had created turbidity in the water far higher than the drinking standards allowed.

Turbidity was measured by what was called nephelometric turbidity units and the normal measurement was no more than five units.

The amount of turbidity coming in to the Dannevirke water treatment plant was measured at 90, more than 15 times what was considered normal.

Chapman said they had to shut down the water treatment plant last Thursday "because it couldn't treat this water and we were relying on our treated water storage".

However, they had to turn the treatment plant on again due to the amount of water being consumed from the reservoir.

The council then issued a precautionary boil water notice then reviewed it last Friday morning.

While Chapman said there had been no "bugs" such as E. coli detected, there was a risk that other treatments might not be 100 per cent effective.

"After the Havelock North case, we have to take a pretty conservative risk approach."

He said by the time they would hear a resident was sick there were potentially 100 more.

The council anticipated the boil water notice to be seven days, but that also depended on the intensity of the rain forecast during the week.

Chapman said once the river water settled down the water could be treated to meet the drinking water standards, then they had to achieve three clear days of testing.

Should there be more heavy rain, that would essentially restart the process.

While he didn't believe there was a whole lot more heavy rain forecast, there had been no heavy rain warning for Dannevirke prior to Thursday morning, only for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

"We'd always expected to get rain, but it was nothing extraordinary."

Bryan Nicholson: While residents in other regions had to evacuate, Dannevirke's problem was due to turbidity.

Chief executive Bryan Nicholson said to put it in context, it was not really impacting local households in terms of flooding.

He said the flooding was from the hills, which then impacted the river.

"Which is then impacting households because of the water quality. So the crux of it is others are facing evacuation, we're dealing with a slightly different crisis."

Even if the dam had been full, the town could only draw down to about eight metres.

Nicholson said that the leak, or lack of, would probably not have made any difference to the situation.

"If we were over eight metres, it would only be good enough until we went under eight metres. At this time of the year, we'd likely be under eight metres anyway."

He said that while the dam was still losing about 15 litres per second, that amount of water was still being recaptured and put back in.

"Technically we're not losing anything."

Chapman said part of the response was not just looking at short-term to get Dannevirke through the current event, but longer term.

"How can we best set up pumping so we can take the full amount that Dannevirke uses out of the impounded supply, regardless of the amount of water in it."

While they could look at alternatives such as building a bore or building a second dam, or a better water treatment plant, those things came at a cost which was beyond the affordability of ratepayers.

The council's emergency operation centre had been activated in response, although an emergency was not being declared and was "highly unlikely" to be and was only to help coordinate a response through the weather event and to ensure the council could provide drinkable water.

Council had also brought in water supplies via a Fonterra tanker which residents could use to fill up containers.