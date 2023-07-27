Anti co-governance tour leader Julian Batchelor says because his meetings are legal his organisers shouldn’t need to tell venues who they are when they book.

The eventful Hawke’s Bay leg of his tour was due to wrap up after a second meeting at a private home in Havelock North on Thursday night.

The controversial tour has been fraught with last-minute venue cancellations and was held in an empty building in Hastings CBD on Monday after the Cheval Room at Hawke’s Bay Racecourse cancelled their booking.

It is understood that bookings with Ellwood Function Centre in Hastings and with Taradale Sports Association were cancelled as well. Previous iterations of the tour have also been met with cancellations.

A large crowd of more than 100 protesters came to Monday’s venue, and after an altercation inside, and two arrests, police and Batchelor to agree to end the meeting early for safety reasons.

More protesters filled Ritchie Pl on Wednesday night, where a private property hosted the event, performing haka and waiata.

The demonstration was “uneventful” and there were “no incidents of note”, police said.

Batchelor told Hawke’s Bay Today the presence of protesters at both the Monday and Wednesday events did not give him any concerns about safety for future meetings.

“It just made us more determined,” Batchelor said.

When asked about an allegedly misleading booking made at the Cheval Room on his behalf, Batchelor said venues shouldn’t need to know what a meeting was about as long as it was legal.

“No, they have all kinds of meetings at their venues so they don’t need to know everything about everyone’s meetings, just that it is a legal public meeting.”

Julian Batchelor says venues do not need to know what legal bookings are for after more than one Hawke’s Bay venue has cancelled bookings for his Stop Co-Governance tour. Photo / Julian Batchelor

He confirmed a meeting on Tuesday also went by without protests after organisers decided to stop informing police of the venue and switched to invitations by phone.

Batchelor also criticised police for not doing more to remove protesters from inside his meetings in a blog post on Thursday, suggesting that police were working with protesters.

His concerns are not shared by Ngāti Kahungunu iwi chairman Bayden Barber, who accused police of “picking sides” against protestors in a statement on Tuesday.

Activist Māhina Huata-Harawira said she attended the event on Monday and arrived outside Wednesday’s meeting sometime after it started, after not having any plans to.

“People were talking, interacting, there was music playing, conversations were being had, children were there, elderly people were there,” Huata-Harawira said.

She said attendees of the meeting stood outside on the driveway of the private property watching the protesters and shone a torch at them so they could not see or record their faces.

“They were talking among themselves and pointing at us, but the loudest thing we heard was them laughing.”

Huata-Harawira believes the police response had improved since Monday, but was concerned police were faced towards protesters rather than those at the meeting.

“No one was protecting us, no one was standing on our side facing Julian.”

