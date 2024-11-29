Stolen shipwreck binoculars returned to Napier owners

The release of the initial findings from the Court of Inquiry into the HMNZS Manawanui grounding and sinking in Samoa last month.

A historically-significant pair of binoculars that disappeared from an address in Westshore have been recovered after a public appeal that offered a reward.

The binoculars stolen from Britney Heaps' property on Westshore. Photo / Britney Heaps

The binoculars had come from the wreck of Japanese fishing boat the Kinei Maru, which foundered on Raoul Island in the Kermadecs in 1986.

The binoculars disappeared when inadvertently left outside on a verandah, and police say they have ongoing inquiries after a report of a burglary that is thought to have occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.