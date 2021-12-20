'Still too many': Hawke's Bay in for a near-record low road toll

Police Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick says a low road toll is still 'too many'. Photo NZME

Hawke's Bay is on the verge of having its second-lowest annual road toll in more than 30 years.

According to the website of national highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA, there had been 10 deaths on roads in the Wairoa, Hastings, Napier, Central Hawke's Bay and Tararua districts from January 1 to December 19 this year.

It compares with 21 fatalities for the whole of last year, and according to statistics maintained by Hawke's Bay Today the only lower figure across the five council areas since 1990 was the six fatalities in 2013, when the national toll of 254 was the lowest since 1950.

The provisional nationwide toll this year to Sunday night was 301, heading for possibly the sixth-lowest since 1950. The peak was the 843 in 1973, and it has been less than half that figure every year since 2005.

Commenting on the low toll, Police Eastern District road policing manager Inspector Matt Broderick said: "Let's keep it that way - but it's still too many, the year's not over yet."

Police have grim memories of last year's Christmas-New Year Holiday Road Toll period, in which 11 people died nationwide – the highest festive season toll in three years.

The consequences could have been much worse when a car left the road and demolished part of a fence in Te Awa Ave, Napier on Sunday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police in Hawke's Bay are crediting several initiatives with helping keep the number of tragedies down, including the "Stay Alive on 5" campaign on State Highway 5. There have been no fatalities since October last year, following nine in the previous year and eight months.

Among other initiatives, which he says appear to be working, is a drive to get unsafe vehicles off the road, with 262 authorised for destruction in Hawke's Bay this year, from the 759 which had been impounded.

Earlier this month, police thanked "Waipukurau locals" with gifts from Roadsafe Hawke's Bay, at the start of Operation Christmas Cheer, which specifically targeted drink and drug driving ahead of the festive season.

The District Impairment Prevention Team stopped 600 vehicles during a two-hour mid-evening operation and found no "impaired" drivers, and no alcohol infringement notices were issued.

It was also noted that a "large number" of young people passed through the checkpoint, travelling south for an 'end-of-school' party, and all those spoken to had a plan to stay overnight, ensuring they were fit enough to drive the following morning.

Inspector Broderick said that despite the limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic conditions, police continued to respond to community concerns regarding anti-social driving behaviour, the impounding of vehicles taking place for "a variety of licensing, alcohol and anti-social driving behaviours.

"Whilst it is lamentable that a small proportion of the community act selfishly and put others at risk, police note that the vast majority of Hawke's Bay residents and visitors drive with appropriate care and attention to their fellow road users," he said.

In relation to the SH5 issues, he said Road Policing had concentrated its efforts on the highway this year and the "Stay Alive on 5" campaign, including the erection of 12 safety billboards by NZTA and RoadSafe Hawke's Bay, was producing positive results.

More than 1,000 more motorists have been stopped, and infringement notices are up 50 per cent - not just for speeding with detected unsafe passing increasing 22 per cent," and the crash rate was down by 72 per cent on the previous year.

There was a series of minor collisions at the weekend, but no serious injuries were reported. One, early morning on Sunday, involved a car crashing through a fence onto private property in Te Awa Ave, Napier.