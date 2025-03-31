“My observation to date is that a huge amount of passion, drive, energy and community focus goes into making this region thrive and prosper.”

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) employs 12 regional commissioners nationwide who act as the senior regional officials for the organisation.

The Government has set a target for the organisation to reduce the number of people receiving Jobseeker Support.

Smits-Murray said the brief for the MSD is clear: get more people into jobs.

“We are the lead employment agency in New Zealand with the country’s largest and most diverse talent pool.

“For example, in the last 12 months we’ve supported more than 5200 people in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne who have moved off [a] benefit into work.

“But we don’t do this alone. We do it with those people I have been getting to know. It’s about ensuring that we don’t have a transactional relationship and instead have a partnership.

“To do that, we will engage with industry and key businesses within the region.”

A raft of initiatives is under way for job-seekers, including paid cadetships for young adults with wraparound support, NZQA-approved health and safety qualifications delivered via Virtual Reality headsets, job and trade expos and forklift-driving courses.

“The difference we make when we secure employment for one of our community members is exponential; we provide secure income, which has benefits for the whānau and sets them on a path for self-sufficiency,” Smits-Murray said.

“If you’re an employer, come to us and we can help find someone to fill your job. And if you’re a job-seeker, talk to us and we can help you take the next steps to work.”

Smits-Murray’s predecessor Karen Bartlett stepped down last year after three years in the role but remains at the MSD as part-time principal advisor, in addition to her role as the region’s Public Service Commissioner.

“Steve brings to the role leadership, governance and consultancy experience in New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong across finance, technology, renewable energy, horticulture, agriculture and food production,” Bartlett said.