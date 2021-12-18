Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Stay safe this summer: Hawke's Bay beach patrols increase over summer, mass exodus expected

4 minutes to read
Pacific Beach can be dangerous on a rough day. Photo / Warren Buckland

Pacific Beach can be dangerous on a rough day. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today

It's summer - and nothing says summer as much as a day out on the beach.

But while Hawke's Bay beaches are relatively safe to swim in on a "good day", on a bad one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.