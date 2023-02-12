Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

State of emergency: The Hawke’s Bay places that might become Civil Defence centres if an emergency is declared

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read
Watch as waves crash onto Tamaki drive as cyclone Gabrielle arrives in Auckland. Video / Hayden Woodward

With a state of emergency declared in Northland and Tairāwhiti due to Cyclone Gabrielle, there is the possibility of a similar declaration for Hawke’s Bay if significant weather hits.

In the event of a state of emergency, Civil Defence centres may be opened to provide information and services.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) has a list of locations across Hawke’s Bay where it can set up a Civil Defence centre or a community-led centre if a state of emergency is declared.

HBCDEM will decide when and where to open a Civil Defence Centre as required in an emergency.

Not all of them will open - some will not be needed and some might not be safe to open - but this is a list of options HBCDEM has.

Pay attention to updates through the HBCDEM website at https://www.hbemergency.govt.nz/civil-defence-centres/ or their social media channels for the most up-to-date information.

NAPIER

  • King George Hall at 1 Hill Rd, Bayview.
  • Maraenui School in Maraenui.
  • Meeanee Memorial Hall at 2 Gavin Black St, Meeanee.
  • Napier Hill Central School at 32 Napier Tce.
  • Napier Intermediate, Napier South.
  • William Colenso College, Onekawa.
  • Tamatea Intermediate, Tamatea.
  • Taradale Intermediate, Taradale.
  • Westshore Primary School, Westshore.

HASTINGS

  • Church of Latter-day Saints, Heretuanga St West.
  • Ellwood Park Rugby and Sports Club, Ellwood Rd.
  • Flaxmere College, Henderson Rd, Flaxmere.
  • Hastings Sports Centre, Railway Rd.
  • Haumoana Primary School, Raymond Rd, Haumoana.
  • Havelock Function Centre, Te Mata Rd, Havelock North.
  • Hukarere College, 17 Shaw Rd, Eskdale.
  • Lindisfarne College, Pakowhai Rd.
  • Maraekakaho Hall, Maraekakaho.
  • St John’s Church, Frederick St, Mahora.

WAIROA

  • Frasertown school, 5 Russell Rd, Frasertown.
  • Gisborne Boys’ High outdoor pursuits centre, Mahanga Road, Māhia.
  • Kotemaori School, 4774 State Highway 2, Kotemaori.
  • LDS Church, Māhia Lane Road, Māhia.
  • Mohaka Marae, Mohmaka Township Road, Mohaka.
  • LDS Chapel, 3031 State Highway 2, Nūhaka.
  • Raupunga Hauora, Putere Ngāti Pāhauwera Hauora, 30 Putere Road, Raupunga.
  • Rongomai Wahine Marae, 723 Mahanga Rd , Nūhaka.
  • Te Māhia School, 457 Māhia East Coast Road, Māhia.
  • Tuai Fire Station, Tuai Main Road, 7 Tua’s Ave, Tuai.
  • Wairoa College, 11 Lucknow St, Wairoa.
  • War Memorial Hall, 97-103 Queen Street, Wairoa.

CENTRAL HAWKE’S BAY

  • Aramoana Rural Fire Shed, 20-80 Shoal Beach Rd, Aramoana.
  • Argyll School, 1071 Argyll Rd, Ōtāne-Te Onepu.
  • Ashley Clinton Hall, Makaretu Rd, Ashley Clinton.
  • Blackhead Beach camp, 14 Mchardy Pl, Blackhead.
  • Camp Wakarara, 2 N Block Rd, Ongaonga.
  • Elsthorpe School Hall, 25 Kenderdine Rd, Elsthorpe.
  • Farm Road Waiwhero Station, 1436 Farm Rd, Waipukurau-Oueroa.
  • Flemington Hall, Rotohiwi Rd, Flemington.
  • Hatuma ‘Misty Flats’, 767 Hatuma Rd.
  • Kairakau Beach Hall, 1229 Kairakau Rd, Kairakau Beach.
  • Black Dog Cottage, Mangakuri Beach, Kairakau.
  • Mangaorapa Homestead, 631 Te Uri Rd, Porangahau.
  • Omakere School, Long Range Rd, Omakere.
  • Ongaonga School, Mill St, Ongaonga.
  • Ōtāne School, Higginson St, Ōtāne.
  • Patangata Tavern, 1204 Elsthorpe Rd, Ōtāne 4277.
  • Porangahau Beach Camp, Beach Rd, RD 1, Porangahau.
  • Porangahau Village Hall, Abercromby St.
  • Pourerere Beach, 1/3382 Pourerere Rd, Omakere.
  • Pukehou School, 174 State Highway 2.
  • Takapau Health Centre, 60 Charlotte St, Takapau.
  • Tikokino Fire Station, Murchison St, Tikokino.
  • Waipawa Town Hall, Kenilworth St, Waipawa.
  • Waipukurau Memorial Hall, River Tce.
  • Wallingford Hall, Bush Rd.
  • Wanstead Glen Innis Station, 1494 Porangahau Rd, RD 4, Waipukurau.
  • Hawkes Bay Revival Camp, 409 Whangaehu Rd, Whangaehu Beach.

