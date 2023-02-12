Watch as waves crash onto Tamaki drive as cyclone Gabrielle arrives in Auckland. Video / Hayden Woodward

Watch as waves crash onto Tamaki drive as cyclone Gabrielle arrives in Auckland. Video / Hayden Woodward

With a state of emergency declared in Northland and Tairāwhiti due to Cyclone Gabrielle, there is the possibility of a similar declaration for Hawke’s Bay if significant weather hits.

In the event of a state of emergency, Civil Defence centres may be opened to provide information and services.

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) has a list of locations across Hawke’s Bay where it can set up a Civil Defence centre or a community-led centre if a state of emergency is declared.

HBCDEM will decide when and where to open a Civil Defence Centre as required in an emergency.

Not all of them will open - some will not be needed and some might not be safe to open - but this is a list of options HBCDEM has.

Pay attention to updates through the HBCDEM website at https://www.hbemergency.govt.nz/civil-defence-centres/ or their social media channels for the most up-to-date information.

NAPIER

King George Hall at 1 Hill Rd, Bayview.

Maraenui School in Maraenui.

Meeanee Memorial Hall at 2 Gavin Black St, Meeanee.

Napier Hill Central School at 32 Napier Tce.

Napier Intermediate, Napier South.

William Colenso College, Onekawa.

Tamatea Intermediate, Tamatea.

Taradale Intermediate, Taradale.

Westshore Primary School, Westshore.

HASTINGS

Church of Latter-day Saints, Heretuanga St West.

Ellwood Park Rugby and Sports Club, Ellwood Rd.

Flaxmere College, Henderson Rd, Flaxmere.

Hastings Sports Centre, Railway Rd.

Haumoana Primary School, Raymond Rd, Haumoana.

Havelock Function Centre, Te Mata Rd, Havelock North.

Hukarere College, 17 Shaw Rd, Eskdale.

Lindisfarne College, Pakowhai Rd.

Maraekakaho Hall, Maraekakaho.

St John’s Church, Frederick St, Mahora.

WAIROA

Frasertown school, 5 Russell Rd, Frasertown.

Gisborne Boys’ High outdoor pursuits centre, Mahanga Road, Māhia.

Kotemaori School, 4774 State Highway 2, Kotemaori.

LDS Church, Māhia Lane Road, Māhia.

Mohaka Marae, Mohmaka Township Road, Mohaka.

LDS Chapel, 3031 State Highway 2, Nūhaka.

Raupunga Hauora, Putere Ngāti Pāhauwera Hauora, 30 Putere Road, Raupunga.

Rongomai Wahine Marae, 723 Mahanga Rd , Nūhaka.

Te Māhia School, 457 Māhia East Coast Road, Māhia.

Tuai Fire Station, Tuai Main Road, 7 Tua’s Ave, Tuai.

Wairoa College, 11 Lucknow St, Wairoa.

War Memorial Hall, 97-103 Queen Street, Wairoa.

CENTRAL HAWKE’S BAY