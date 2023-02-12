With a state of emergency declared in Northland and Tairāwhiti due to Cyclone Gabrielle, there is the possibility of a similar declaration for Hawke’s Bay if significant weather hits.
In the event of a state of emergency, Civil Defence centres may be opened to provide information and services.
Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) has a list of locations across Hawke’s Bay where it can set up a Civil Defence centre or a community-led centre if a state of emergency is declared.
HBCDEM will decide when and where to open a Civil Defence Centre as required in an emergency.
Not all of them will open - some will not be needed and some might not be safe to open - but this is a list of options HBCDEM has.
Pay attention to updates through the HBCDEM website at https://www.hbemergency.govt.nz/civil-defence-centres/ or their social media channels for the most up-to-date information.
NAPIER
- King George Hall at 1 Hill Rd, Bayview.
- Maraenui School in Maraenui.
- Meeanee Memorial Hall at 2 Gavin Black St, Meeanee.
- Napier Hill Central School at 32 Napier Tce.
- Napier Intermediate, Napier South.
- William Colenso College, Onekawa.
- Tamatea Intermediate, Tamatea.
- Taradale Intermediate, Taradale.
- Westshore Primary School, Westshore.
HASTINGS
- Church of Latter-day Saints, Heretuanga St West.
- Ellwood Park Rugby and Sports Club, Ellwood Rd.
- Flaxmere College, Henderson Rd, Flaxmere.
- Hastings Sports Centre, Railway Rd.
- Haumoana Primary School, Raymond Rd, Haumoana.
- Havelock Function Centre, Te Mata Rd, Havelock North.
- Hukarere College, 17 Shaw Rd, Eskdale.
- Lindisfarne College, Pakowhai Rd.
- Maraekakaho Hall, Maraekakaho.
- St John’s Church, Frederick St, Mahora.
WAIROA
- Frasertown school, 5 Russell Rd, Frasertown.
- Gisborne Boys’ High outdoor pursuits centre, Mahanga Road, Māhia.
- Kotemaori School, 4774 State Highway 2, Kotemaori.
- LDS Church, Māhia Lane Road, Māhia.
- Mohaka Marae, Mohmaka Township Road, Mohaka.
- LDS Chapel, 3031 State Highway 2, Nūhaka.
- Raupunga Hauora, Putere Ngāti Pāhauwera Hauora, 30 Putere Road, Raupunga.
- Rongomai Wahine Marae, 723 Mahanga Rd , Nūhaka.
- Te Māhia School, 457 Māhia East Coast Road, Māhia.
- Tuai Fire Station, Tuai Main Road, 7 Tua’s Ave, Tuai.
- Wairoa College, 11 Lucknow St, Wairoa.
- War Memorial Hall, 97-103 Queen Street, Wairoa.
CENTRAL HAWKE’S BAY
- Aramoana Rural Fire Shed, 20-80 Shoal Beach Rd, Aramoana.
- Argyll School, 1071 Argyll Rd, Ōtāne-Te Onepu.
- Ashley Clinton Hall, Makaretu Rd, Ashley Clinton.
- Blackhead Beach camp, 14 Mchardy Pl, Blackhead.
- Camp Wakarara, 2 N Block Rd, Ongaonga.
- Elsthorpe School Hall, 25 Kenderdine Rd, Elsthorpe.
- Farm Road Waiwhero Station, 1436 Farm Rd, Waipukurau-Oueroa.
- Flemington Hall, Rotohiwi Rd, Flemington.
- Hatuma ‘Misty Flats’, 767 Hatuma Rd.
- Kairakau Beach Hall, 1229 Kairakau Rd, Kairakau Beach.
- Black Dog Cottage, Mangakuri Beach, Kairakau.
- Mangaorapa Homestead, 631 Te Uri Rd, Porangahau.
- Omakere School, Long Range Rd, Omakere.
- Ongaonga School, Mill St, Ongaonga.
- Ōtāne School, Higginson St, Ōtāne.
- Patangata Tavern, 1204 Elsthorpe Rd, Ōtāne 4277.
- Porangahau Beach Camp, Beach Rd, RD 1, Porangahau.
- Porangahau Village Hall, Abercromby St.
- Pourerere Beach, 1/3382 Pourerere Rd, Omakere.
- Pukehou School, 174 State Highway 2.
- Takapau Health Centre, 60 Charlotte St, Takapau.
- Tikokino Fire Station, Murchison St, Tikokino.
- Waipawa Town Hall, Kenilworth St, Waipawa.
- Waipukurau Memorial Hall, River Tce.
- Wallingford Hall, Bush Rd.
- Wanstead Glen Innis Station, 1494 Porangahau Rd, RD 4, Waipukurau.
- Hawkes Bay Revival Camp, 409 Whangaehu Rd, Whangaehu Beach.