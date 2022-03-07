State Highway 5, Napier-Taupo Rd re-opened at Te Pohue after crash

SH5 closed at Te Pohue following a two-car crash. Photo / NZME

State Highway 5 at Te Pohue has re-opened, following a two-car crash.

The road was closed following the crash shortly before 6:30am, on Tuesday.

St John was notified of the motor vehicle incident at 6.20pm.

They responded with two helicopters and one ambulance to the scene.

They assessed and treated three patients and one in a serious condition was transported to Waikato hospital via helicopter.

One in a moderate condition was transported to Hastings hospital via helicopter and one in a moderate condition who was not transported.