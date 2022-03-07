State Highway 5, Napier-Taupo Rd re-opened at Te Pohue after crash

State Highway 5 at Te Pohue has re-opened, following a two-car crash.
The road was closed following the crash shortly before 6:30am, on Tuesday.
St John was notified of the motor vehicle incident at 6.20pm.
They responded with two helicopters and one ambulance to the scene.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
They assessed and treated three patients and one in a serious condition was transported to Waikato hospital via helicopter.
One in a moderate condition was transported to Hastings hospital via helicopter and one in a moderate condition who was not transported.