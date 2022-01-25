State Highway 2 to Wairoa to be closed for daytime repairs for two days in February

Potholes on the Napier-Wairoa road in November. Now the road will be closed in the daytime for repairs on February 12-13. Photo / NZME

Potholes on the Napier-Wairoa road in November. Now the road will be closed in the daytime for repairs on February 12-13. Photo / NZME

Travel on State Highway 2 from Napier to Wairoa will be blocked for 11 hours each day on the weekend of February 12-13 because of road works near the Devil's Elbow.

No detour is available during the 7am to 6pm closure of a 30km section between the highway intersections with Aropaoanui Rd, at Tangoio, and Halliburton Rd, at Kotemaori.

It will reopen overnight at 6pm Saturday and 7am Sunday, with a 30km/h temporary speed limit.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi NZTA said motorists should plan ahead and schedule travel for outside the closure periods.

In the case of poor weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work could be postponed, and motorists were advised to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) or Central North Island social media pages for up-to-date information on the works.