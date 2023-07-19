The dropout in July last year. Photo / Leanne Warr

A section of State Highway 2 that has been under traffic management for more than a year is now under repair.

The section, approximately seven kilometres north of Dannevirke, is down to a single lane while works are carried out on a dropout that occurred in June last year following heavy rain.

At the time, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it was the result of heavy and sustained rainfall that had affected several areas across the central North Island region.

Initially, there was a speed restriction of 30km/h and the highway was down to a single lane until the road was diverted away from the dropout.

A Waka Kotahi spokesman says the work is scheduled to take an estimated eight weeks.

He says contractors have worked to remove all the slip material and are building the area back up.

“This will include metal, stabilising geo-matting and drainage pipes to divert water away from the area.”

The highway is down to one lane and under stop/go traffic management while the work is completed.

The spokesman says further work around the site is being planned around the warmer months.